Kirby Dach must be removed from the lineup.

And I’m not just talking about his offensive contribution (which we are eagerly anticipating in Montreal), but about his overall game.
This morning on BPM Sports, Marinaro shared his thoughts on the Canadiens’ big center.
Kirby Dach is currently playing like one of the worst players in the NHL!
“The fact that Kirby Dach plays like one of the worst players in the NHL is the problem. If Kirby Dach didn’t have a certain name […] and if the CH didn’t have so much hope in him, he wouldn’t be in the lineup.” – Tony Marinaro
As Arpon Basu explains in his latest piece on The Athletic, he dissects the indiscipline of the CH and Dach’s situation.
D’abord, ce qu’il faut comprendre, c’est que ce n’est pas Dach qui a le plus de pénalités chez le CH.
It’s Josh Anderson who is actually at the very top in the NHL among forwards in this regard.
But Anderson, it’s because he works hard and tries to create something.
Dach is simply late and lacks the grit and intensity that explain Anderson’s penalties.
But as I mentioned earlier in the text, there are good penalties and bad ones. And Dach often falls into the latter category…
Even if Dach only has “10” minor penalties this season, most of them occurred at crucial moments and/or were costly.
“Three of Dach’s penalties were in the third period; the game was tied in two of those three instances. He took another penalty in overtime on Long Island, but his teammates blocked four shots to kill it before losing in a shootout.” – Arpon Basu
