Cayden Primeau has not had a start since December 1st.

Cayden Primeau must be starting to find the time dragging. The last start for the goaltender dates back to December 1 against the Bruins in Boston, where the Canadiens lost 6 to 3.Since then, Primeau has only played a little over half of the third period on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins, replacing Samuel Montembeault after he allowed a sixth goal in a 9 to 2 loss.That makes three goals allowed in just over 11 minutes of play. Really nothing to reassure the organization.In eleven starts, Primeau has only 2 wins, a save percentage of just 83.6%, and a staggering average of 4.70 goals allowed per game. These are really not NHL-level numbers, even for a second-string goaltender.The most disappointing part is that the goalie had shown interesting statistics last season with an average of 2.99 goals allowed and a save rate of 91%. Respectable numbers for a second goalie.How can this regression be explained? Former goaltender Jonathan Bernier questions in an article published today on TVA Sports whether the Canadiens have made mistakes in developing their young goaltender However, Primeau played his first NHL game six years ago during the 2019-2020 season, and since then, he has not yet played 200 games in the league.Should the Canadiens have given their young goaltender more starts and trusted him sooner? Or in trying too hard to protect him, did the organization end up wasting him? Hard to say. The development of prospects is far from an exact science and rarely offers a second chance.

And with his recent performances, it’s possible that Primeau will see little action until the end of 2024, since aside from a two-game trip to Detroit next Friday and Saturday, the Canadiens have no other schedule of back-to-back games for the rest of December.

In Brief

Logically, one might think that Primeau will get the start in Detroit on Friday night.Which brings us to the question: what should the Canadiens do with their second goaltender? His performances are problematic and costing the team points that they desperately need? Should they throw in the towel with him and trade him or send him back to Laval to play more often?And who would replace him? Is one of the two goalies with the Rocket ready to take on the role of number two with the team in the current context, or should the Canadiens acquire a veteran NHL goaltender with experience who could help a young team?In short, many questions to which we may have answers later this season.

– The week for the Canadiens.

