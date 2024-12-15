Juraj Slafkovsky has only two goals in 27 games.

Juraj Slafkovsky has had a rather disappointing season so far with only two goals in 27 games.After a solid second season with 20 goals and 50 points in 82 games, the big forward seems to be searching for his bearings since the start of the NHL schedule.Many believed that his third campaign would be the one for his breakout and that Slafkovsky would play a dominant role within our top six forwards, but instead, we are seeing a regression in his case.Although the Slovak is not the only top six forward to disappoint this year, one has to wonder if he is still carrying an injury. In fact, he had to miss three games at the end of October due to a shoulder injury that he apparently has since recovered from.

Unfortunately, with the lack of transparency from NHL teams regarding player injuries, it’s hard to be really sure, but it’s clear that Slafkovsky is not playing at 100% right now.

The way he has been playing lately reminds me a bit of his first season when he often seemed to be outpaced by the game. One of the reasons the Canadiens made the decision to send him for part of the season to the Laval Rocket.

However, earlier in the day, Brian Wilde wrote an article for Global News about the Canadiens’ loss last night in Winnipeg, in which he speaks about the former first overall pick’s lack of vision.

Hutson by the numbers, Slafkovsky’s lack of vision, and ranking the Canadiens needs in this Call Of The Wilde for @Global_Montreal https://t.co/NhFISuQzan — Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) December 15, 2024

Although his analysis focuses on yesterday’s game, Wilde sheds light on a recurring issue this season with Slafkovsky: many poor decisions leading to aborted attacks or turnovers.

The lack of vision or “hockey sense” of the Canadiens’ forward has often been seen as one of his weaknesses and it’s one aspect of his game that improved a lot last season.

Could the problem be more mental? Is the young player (let’s remember that even though it’s already his third season, he is only 20 years old) putting too much pressure on himself following the signing of his eight-year contract worth $60.8 million?

Because even though his contract doesn’t start until next season, Slafkovsky will need to start producing regularly if he wants to justify a salary of $7.6 million per season.

