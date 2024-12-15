Juraj Slafkovsky has only two goals in 27 games.Jonathan Di Gregorio
Unfortunately, with the lack of transparency from NHL teams regarding player injuries, it’s hard to be really sure, but it’s clear that Slafkovsky is not playing at 100% right now.
However, earlier in the day, Brian Wilde wrote an article for Global News about the Canadiens’ loss last night in Winnipeg, in which he speaks about the former first overall pick’s lack of vision.
Hutson by the numbers, Slafkovsky’s lack of vision, and ranking the Canadiens needs in this Call Of The Wilde for @Global_Montreal https://t.co/NhFISuQzan
— Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) December 15, 2024
Although his analysis focuses on yesterday’s game, Wilde sheds light on a recurring issue this season with Slafkovsky: many poor decisions leading to aborted attacks or turnovers.
The lack of vision or “hockey sense” of the Canadiens’ forward has often been seen as one of his weaknesses and it’s one aspect of his game that improved a lot last season.
Could the problem be more mental? Is the young player (let’s remember that even though it’s already his third season, he is only 20 years old) putting too much pressure on himself following the signing of his eight-year contract worth $60.8 million?
Because even though his contract doesn’t start until next season, Slafkovsky will need to start producing regularly if he wants to justify a salary of $7.6 million per season.
