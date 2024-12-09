Renaud Lavoie is convinced there will be discussions about Alexis Lafrenière and Brady Tkachuk

Earlier Monday, there was talk of the Rangers poaching Brady Tkachuk . The Rangers want to make changes, and getting Tkachuk would be a big one.

Renaud Lavoie, who is in Florida for the NHL Governors’ meeting, spoke about the situation in his column on TVA Sports’JiC .

Our informant @renlavoietva also explains how we were treated to the malaise of the century between the Senators and Rangers at the governors meeting https://t.co/fFHSX4mtZy – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 10, 2024

What’s interesting to note here is that Lavoie is convinced the Rangers will eventually drop a line to the Senators about Brady Tkachuk.

He thinks the Rangers will mention Alexis Lafrenière’s name in those discussions. He also said that adding K’Andre Miller to the discussion would be the talk of the town!

That would be very interesting indeed!

Lavoie also reported a funny story from the governors’ meeting. The representatives of each team are placed in alphabetical order, and the N for New York is right next to the O for Ottawa.

Let’s just say there was certainly a lot of awkwardness between these two representatives!

Cam Fowler could have gone the New York way

The Rangers aren’t just the talk of the Tkachuk rumor mill. Even though the Jacob Trouba deal is over and he’s now in Anaheim, they’re still the talk of the town.

In the latest episode of his 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman explained that the Ducks wanted to send Cam Fowler to the Rangers in this deal.

He’s also convinced that Fowler would have liked to be part of it.

Cont’d: “…obviously at the end of the day they couldn’t get it done and I think one of the reasons is New York wanted the flexibility for both this year and next, they have a ton of cap room this year and Fowler is at 6.5 next year, I don’t think they wanted that” – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 9, 2024

The only problem was Fowler’s $6.5 million contract. The Rangers wanted to free themselves of a big salary, so Urho Vaakanainen was the player of choice with his small $1.1 million contract.

By freeing themselves of Trouba’s contract, the Rangers were able to offer a big contract to Igor Shesterkin, who will weigh in at $11.5 million per season for eight years.

