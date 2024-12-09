A third goal for Patrik Laine on the powerplay

You’ve often been told to limit expectations of Patrik Laine. Returning to the game after missing nearly a year of action is tough.

We don’t know about you, but we like what we see! We could get used to this#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/RfLltMDpmc – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 10, 2024

On the other hand, the Finn has become a real scoring machine since his debut with the Canadiens.On Monday night, he once again scored on the powerplay.It was his third goal with Montreal, in his fourth game of the season on Monday.

What’s even crazier in this story is that he doesn’t move. All three of his goals were scored from the left circle. You could say it’s really his office now.

And what about that Nick Suzuki pass? That pass really had eyes.

Lane Hutson also picked up an assist on the sequence. He breaks Chris Chelios’ record for most consecutive games with at least one point for a Canadiens rookie defenseman.

Number 48 has eight points in his last seven games.