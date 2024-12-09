Geoff Molson: Even with bad results, the Habs will stick to their plan

Geoff Molson is in Palm Beach, Florida for the NHL governors’ meeting.

It was a good opportunity to ask him what he thinks of his club’s start to the season… And let’s just say that Molson was rather modest in his comments.

The goal is to follow the rebuilding plan, and that’s not going to change, even if the Habs have struggled since the start of the campaign :

Speaking at the #NHL BOG meetings in Palm Beach, #Habs owner Geoff Molson on the #GoHabsGo performance so far: “we went through a bump in the road and had some difficult games in November but we have a plan, we’re following the plan and have every intention of following the plan” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 9, 2024

I love his comments.

It proves one thing: there’s no panic in the organization right now. It would be easy to advise Kent Hughes to move to improve his club to also advance the rebuilding process, but that would be illogical.

Again, the plan has to be followed.

That said, there’s another sentence that came out of Molson’s mouth that made me react.

It was when the Habs owner said he was encouraged by his team’s performance over the past few weeks.

#Habs owner Geoff Molson on #GoHabsGo play so far this season: “the talent is there and we’re going to get there; those things happen. I’m encouraged by the recent weeks of performance and think we’re just getting better and we’re going to follow the plan.” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 9, 2024

Priyanta Emrith reported his words on Twitter:

The Canadiens have won four of their last nine games, but it’s not just the result that’s important.

For the past two and a half weeks, the Habs have been able to pick up points because they’ve been playing the right way most of the time.

There’s a level of effort that’s 100 times better than at the start of the season, the guys understand their respective roles… And ultimately, we can see that the players are starting to become more familiar with Martin St-Louis’ system of play.

It’s far from perfect, and we’ll all agree on that.

But it’s by continuing to play this way that the team will move forward, and that’s what’s important in the end. So it’s only natural that Geoff Molson is satisfied with his club’s performance, because it should only get better.

At least, if we follow the logic of things, that’s what should happen.

Overtime

– I like the style.

You know him, you love him: Jacob Fowler pic.twitter.com/uH2SbbeIvx – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 9, 2024

– Good point.

When you compare, you take solace. Unlike the Ducks, the Canadiens are led by young players! pic.twitter.com/n8PeHuf6om – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) December 9, 2024

– Oh yes!