Only three combined goals for Slaf and Dach this season

When you think of the players who have disappointed so far this season, a few names come to mind.Of the lot?

Obviously… There’s Kirby Dach and there’s also Juraj Slafkovsky, although I could have named others.

In the case of the former, we know he’s coming back from a serious injury and that it may take some time.

But still: Dach isn’t performing up to his talent level, and it’s also his level of involvement that’s got many doubting him.

As for Slaf, it’s a shame because we saw in the last half of the 23-24 season that he’s capable of being a good National League player.

But like Dach, he doesn’t turn up every night, and that’s what’s frustrating.

Slaf and Dach: 49 games: 3 goals

Not a good 2nd line!

The decision to ignore Michkov goes back! – Gavino De Falco

The two guys, who have been playing in the top-6 since the very beginning of the season, combine for a total of three goals scored so far.Not nearly enough:

If the Canadiens are to progress, they’ll need the support of Kirby Dach and Juraj Slafkovsky.

After all, we’re talking about two players who were selected in the top-3 at the draft, and we’re talking about two guys with great potential.

But it’s going to start to get worrisome(as Éric Bélanger said in Slaf’s case on BPM Sports) if the two guys aren’t able to get back on track.

The sample is “thin” this season because the Canadiens have played 27 games, and we know that a bad run can happen to any player… But if the results don’t start coming in, it’s normal to start asking questions.

Martin St-Louis tried to send them a message, but it didn’t have any extraordinary effect.

That said, the coach needs to find a way to get them back on track before the situation becomes a catastrophe in the eyes of the fans AND the organization’s management.

– There are three games tonight in the National League, including the Canadiens against the Ducks.

A three-game slate features Patrik Laine and the @CanadiensMTL clashing with Leo Carlsson and the @AnaheimDucks on Prime Monday Night Hockey.

I thought it was the amount of headshots he's delivered in his career, the more you know!

The Blue Jays need to build a good club around him too.

