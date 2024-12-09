Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Mackenzie Blackwood in Colorado, Alexandar Georgiev in San Jose

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Mackenzie Blackwood in Colorado, Alexandar Georgiev in San Jose
Credit: Getty Images
The trade deadline is only a few months away, but we can already see clubs starting to make moves.

For example?

Last week, the Rangers traded their captain to Anaheim. And now, it’s the Avalanche and Sharks’ turn to dance.

Both clubs have traded goaltenders: Mackenzie Blackwood heads to Colorado, while Alexandar Georgiev heads to San Jose.

Givani Smith and a 5th-round pick (2027) accompany Blackwood… While the Sharks also get forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a 2nd-round pick (2026) and a 5th-round pick (2025) :

In all this, it’s Yaroslav Askarov who can’t be happy.

He sees the Sharks’ number one goalie being traded… But Alexandar Georgiev is coming to San Jose to take his place.

We know that Askarov wants to play in the NHL and that he’s dominated the AHL so far, but his turn will have to wait, obviously.

I imagine he’s disappointed with the Sharks’ decision…

More details to come…

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content