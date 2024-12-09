Mackenzie Blackwood in Colorado, Alexandar Georgiev in San Jose

Mackenzie Blackwood in Colorado, Alexandar Georgiev in San JoseMarc-Olivier Cook
Last week, the Rangers traded their captain to Anaheim. And now, it’s the Avalanche and Sharks’ turn to dance.
Givani Smith and a 5th-round pick (2027) accompany Blackwood… While the Sharks also get forward Nikolai Kovalenko, a 2nd-round pick (2026) and a 5th-round pick (2025) :
Trade details:
To #GoAvsGo:
G Mackenzie Blackwood
F Givani Smith
2027 5th Rd Pick
To #sjsharks:
G Alexandar Georgiev
F Nikolai Kovalenko
2026 2nd Rd Pick
2025 5th Rd Pick
Solid asset management and rehab by Sharks GM Mike Grier, who got rights to Blackwood for a 6th in 2023.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 9, 2024
In all this, it’s Yaroslav Askarov who can’t be happy.
He sees the Sharks’ number one goalie being traded… But Alexandar Georgiev is coming to San Jose to take his place.
We know that Askarov wants to play in the NHL and that he’s dominated the AHL so far, but his turn will have to wait, obviously.
I imagine he’s disappointed with the Sharks’ decision…
More details to come…