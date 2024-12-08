Morning practice: a day of treatments for Josh Anderson

In the wake of their frustrating 4-2 loss to the National Hockey League’s top team, the Washington Capitals, the Canadiens de Montréal held a practice this morning.

Martin St-Louis’ team took to the ice at the Bell Centre at 10 a.m. for a full practice.

It’s a rare event to see the team practice the day after a game.

What caught the eye at the Habs’ morning practice was the absence of forward Josh Anderson.

Indeed, the Habs’ number 17 had a day of treatment today.

Forward Josh Anderson will not participate in today's practice (treatment day). – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 8, 2024

It’s a well-deserved day of rest for Anderson, who’s been playing some great hockey lately and even since the start of the season, despite not showing up on the scoresheet.

Once again last night, he played a good game, with a very physical and involved presence at every turn.

He’s clearly found his role this season, and is playing good hockey to make himself useful to the team’s success, even if he’s not collecting points at the rate he should to justify his contract.

Josh Anderson is playing good. He’s found a role. He’s playing more physical then I’ve seen him, consistently to. He’s using his speed, getting chances and is part of one of the leagues best PK. He’s not gonna put up the numbers to justify his AAV, but he’s a useful player again. – Jordan Decker (@_JordanDecker) December 8, 2024

Although he only has 10 points, including four goals in 27 games, Anderson makes himself useful by being involved and, above all, by being very physical.

In fact, he leads the Canadiens in checking with 69. That’s an average of 2.56 checks per game.

In short, Anderson is playing big hockey, and it’s only natural that his body needs a practice break this morning.

Let’s hope all is well in his case, and that he’ll be back tomorrow against the Anaheim Ducks.

