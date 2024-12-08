Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Owen Beck is currently the Laval Rocket’s leading scorer

 Mathis Therrien
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Owen Beck is currently the Laval Rocket’s leading scorer
Credit: After a poor end to November with three consecutive defeats, the Laval Rocket is back on track at the start of December. Pascal Vincent’s team has amassed five points out of a possible six so far in December, thanks to a superb victory over the Toronto Marlies last night. The Rocket took revenge on the […]
After a poor end to November with three consecutive defeats, the Laval Rocket is back on track at the start of December.

Pascal Vincent’s team has amassed five points out of a possible six so far in December, thanks to a superb victory over the Toronto Marlies last night.

The Rocket took revenge on the Marlies and Cédric Paré after losing in a shootout on Friday.

It was a huge victory for the Rocket last night, and it was largely due to Owen Beck’s excellent performance.

The Rocket’s 20-year-old forward collected three points, including two goals, in a 5-4 regulation-time victory.

In fact, it was Beck himself who prevented the game from going into overtime, as he scored the winning goal with around 20 seconds left in the game.

Beck was also a brilliant accomplice on Adam Engstrom’s first goal of the game, which set off an avalanche of doggies on the Place Bell ice.

In short, Beck is really coming into his own in his rookie season, and as the season progresses, he’s getting more and more comfortable.

He’s gotten so comfortable in the last few games, he’s even quietly taken the lead among Laval Rocket scorers with his 20 points in 23 games.

(Credit: TheAHL.com)

Of course, Joshua Roy and Alex Barré-Boulet, who have played fewer games, are only one point behind him, but still, it’s very encouraging to see Beck emerging as one of the Rocket’s most important players.

As a 20-year-old AHL rookie, that’s a lot of production for the Habs’ second-round pick (33rd overall) in 2022.

In the entire AHL, Beck ranks 4ᵉ among the top rookie scorers, four points behind a certain Frank Nazar.

(Credit: TheAHL.com)

For those who don’t replace him, Nazar is the prospect who was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks 13thᵉ overall in 2022, with the Canadiens’ traded pick for Kirby Dach.

Would the Habs be further ahead with Nazar in their ranks rather than Dach?

The question clearly arises.

In short, Owen Beck is on fire right now, on a six-game point streak in which he has scored eight points.

It’s clear that with his current performances, Beck is shopping himself for a potential NHL call-up to the Canadiens by the end of the season.

But for now, it’s best to let him dominate in the AHL and make sure he’s ready for next season, when he could very clearly land a spot in Montreal.

Owen Beck and Oliver Kapanen will be battling it out at center during practice for the 2025-2026 season.


Overtime

– When you look at it that way, it really was a great draft.

– To be followed closely.

– A fine 4ᵉ place for Lewis Hamilton to conclude his chapter with Mercedes.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content