Owen Beck is currently the Laval Rocket’s leading scorer

After a poor end to November with three consecutive defeats, the Laval Rocket is back on track at the start of December.

Pascal Vincent’s team has amassed five points out of a possible six so far in December, thanks to a superb victory over the Toronto Marlies last night.

The Rocket took revenge on the Marlies and Cédric Paré after losing in a shootout on Friday.

It was a huge victory for the Rocket last night, and it was largely due to Owen Beck’s excellent performance.

The Rocket’s 20-year-old forward collected three points, including two goals, in a 5-4 regulation-time victory.

Owen Beck was in the right place at the right time! : RDS pic.twitter.com/Pm1cnkMklY – RDS (@RDSca) December 7, 2024

In fact, it was Beck himself who prevented the game from going into overtime, as he scored the winning goal with around 20 seconds left in the game.

Beck was also a brilliant accomplice on Adam Engstrom’s first goal of the game, which set off an avalanche of doggies on the Place Bell ice.

It’s raining doggies in Laval! Adam Engström triggers a rain of doggies at Place Bell! pic.twitter.com/F4B3k4cFNC – RDS (@RDSca) December 7, 2024

In short, Beck is really coming into his own in his rookie season, and as the season progresses, he’s getting more and more comfortable.

He’s gotten so comfortable in the last few games, he’s even quietly taken the lead among Laval Rocket scorers with his 20 points in 23 games.

Of course, Joshua Roy and Alex Barré-Boulet, who have played fewer games, are only one point behind him, but still, it’s very encouraging to see Beck emerging as one of the Rocket’s most important players.

As a 20-year-old AHL rookie, that’s a lot of production for the Habs’ second-round pick (33rd overall) in 2022.

In the entire AHL, Beck ranks 4ᵉ among the top rookie scorers, four points behind a certain Frank Nazar.

For those who don’t replace him, Nazar is the prospect who was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks 13thᵉ overall in 2022, with the Canadiens’ traded pick for Kirby Dach.

Would the Habs be further ahead with Nazar in their ranks rather than Dach?The question clearly arises.In short, Owen Beck is on fire right now, on a six-game point streak in which he has scored eight points.

It’s clear that with his current performances, Beck is shopping himself for a potential NHL call-up to the Canadiens by the end of the season.

But for now, it’s best to let him dominate in the AHL and make sure he’s ready for next season, when he could very clearly land a spot in Montreal.

Overtime

Owen Beck and Oliver Kapanen will be battling it out at center during practice for the 2025-2026 season.

– When you look at it that way, it really was a great draft.

2022 #GoHabsGo NHL Draft: 1st : Lane Hutson

26th : Juraj Slafkovsky (great pick!)

33rd : Owen Beck

62nd : Adam Engstrom

75th : Filip Mesar

92nd : Jared Davidson https://t.co/Jud2w8xsRf – Alex (@AbsCoverage) December 8, 2024

– To be followed closely.

The case is on its last miles. https://t.co/BBChBkQyvj – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 8, 2024

– A fine 4ᵉ place for Lewis Hamilton to conclude his chapter with Mercedes.