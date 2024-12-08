Lack of opportunism: Tom Wilson’s swollen face gave the Habs a scare

It was a frustrating defeat because of the lost lead, of course, but that wasn’t the main thing that frustrated Habs fans at the end of the 60 minutes.

Rather, it was the club’s enormous lack of opportunism (especially in the third period) that bothered and exasperated Habs fans.

So it’s not a frustrating defeat because the Habs didn’t give it their all or lacked effort and zeal, but rather a frustrating defeat because the Habs really could have run away with the game quite easily if they’d converted their scoring chances a little less.

The game looked great at the start, with the Habs first line quickly scoring two goals and converting two great chances.But after that, the Habs failed to score a single goal.This lethargy coincided with a facial injury to Tom Wilson, who took a shot directly on the left cheek from defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

It seems that Wilson’s swollen face frightened the Habs players, who didn’t dare score any more.

Some more shots of Tom Wilson from his postgame availability. Said that he hopes the plane ride home goes okay but… “It won’t look too pretty in the morning I don’t think.” pic.twitter.com/3WzpeRX44t – Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) December 8, 2024

For real, it’s pretty impressive how the Habs were far too kind offensively, while on all their chances after Wilson’s injury, there was always a little something missing.

Especially in the third period, the Habs had not one, not two, not three, but FOUR OPPORTUNITIES, all with the same result: no goal.

Give credit to Logan Thompson, who after being shaky on the Habs’ two goals, was simply smoking the rest of the game.

LT stays ’d in pic.twitter.com/1W884XM7Q5 – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 8, 2024

Worst of all, right after the Habs’ fourth breakaway, chipmunk Tom Wilson came to hurt the Habs badly with a big goal to take a 3-2 lead.

He also scored the equalizer.In short, even though Wilson was probably in more pain during the game than the Habs, and probably even more pain this morning, he was still more opportunistic than the entire Montreal Canadiens.Even with a swollen cheek and excruciating pain, Wilson found a way to step up and give his team the win.

And that’s where it’s a real shame, because the Habs played a good game, but once again lacked that little something extra to overcome one of the NHL’s best teams (1ᵉʳ rank in the Eastern Conference and 1ᵉʳ rank in the entire league).

This game reminded me a lot of last Saturday’s game against the Rangers in New York, when the Habs deserved to win, but still dropped the game.

Last night was also a great opportunity, with the Capitals playing their second game in two nights after traveling overnight from Toronto.The Habs should have killed the game without letting the Caps back in.

It’s not right that the team that played the night before is the one that’s progressing and coming back into the game, especially without their best player, Alex Ovechkin.

In short, this defeat was a great lesson for the Habs, and also for the fans who celebrated too early last night at the Bell Centre.

Olé Olé Olé could be heard after the two goals and the Habs’ complete domination.

The game was far from over, especially considering that the Caps are the team with the most come-from-behind victories this season.

In short, the Habs played a good game and continue to progress, even if they’re still lacking some.

Martin St-Louis’s team will be in practice this morning, hoping that breakaways will be on the menu.

