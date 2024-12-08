Top-5: two goals for Matvei Michkov, who has seven points in his last three games

There were 11 games yesterday in the National Hockey League, which kept us entertained throughout the day.There were a number of highlights throughout the 11 games.

Here’s a rundown of Saturday’s hockey action.

Once again yesterday, the Philadelphia Flyers’ young Russian rookie showed the full extent of his talent.

Matvei Michkov is the real deal pic.twitter.com/dEU5IKMW01 – Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) December 7, 2024

MAKE IT TWO FOR MICHKOV pic.twitter.com/AuJyp8127T – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 7, 2024

Michkov scored two goals in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Bruins, giving him seven points in his last three games.The young Russian is the first rookie to reach the 10-goal plateau, as he now has 24 points, including 11 goals, in 25 games.

And just like that, well, with 11 goals, Michkov would be the Habs’ second-leading scorer ahead of Nick Suzuki and his 10 goals.

I still can’t believe how Kent Hughes and the Habs passed up Michkov for the 5ᵉ spot in 2023.

Matvei Michkov netted a pair for the @NHLFlyers and became the first rookie to hit a double-digit goal total in 2024-25.#NHLStats: https://t.co/4QyDlFBSXe pic.twitter.com/9xStIJQjpG – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 7, 2024

The 19-year-old is already making Flyers history, and even more so with his three-game streak of at least two points.Despite missing three games, McDavid remains at the top of the NHL in points, as he quietly catches up.

With two points last night in the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues, McDavid moved within five points of scoring leaders Kirill Kaprizov and Martin Necas (42 points each).

Nightmare deflection for Philip Broberg right to Connor McDavid’s twig pic.twitter.com/GQK8OBnVht – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 8, 2024

And what’s especially important to note is that with an assist last night, McDavid collected his 123ᵉ assist of the 2024 year, tying him with none other than Mario Lemieux.

It’s been a terrific 2024 so far for Connor McDavid, who tied Mario Lemieux on an all-time list with his 123rd assist of this calendar year.#NHLStats: https://t.co/4QyDlFBSXe pic.twitter.com/OjlMBCNjk1 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 8, 2024

IT’S ZACH HYMAN! He’s got three goals in two games since returning to the lineup! : @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/X7oJps4iu8 – NHL (@NHL) December 8, 2024

It was a beautiful extra pass for McDavid.Only Wayne Gretzky has ever won more (six times) in a single year.

As I’m sure you all saw last night, the Canadiens lost 4-2 to the Washington Capitals.

The Habs played well, however, and it wasn’t for lack of trying and threatening that they lost.

LT stays ’d in pic.twitter.com/1W884XM7Q5 – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 8, 2024

On the contrary, the Habs played very well and did everything in their power to run away with the game, but came up against an in-form Logan Thompson.Thompson turned away three breakaways in quick succession in the third period, with the game tied 2-2.

We could even add Brendan Gallagher’s semi-escape.

In short, the Habs lacked finish and let the game slip through their fingers, while Thompson was very solid.

After a slow start to the season, the Florida Panthers’ star player is back in top form.

The hand-eye coordination from Matthew Tkachuk pic.twitter.com/fdIRz7IlyB – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 7, 2024

Matthew Tkachuk buries his second of the night and is now on hatty watch pic.twitter.com/cxhytKyVAI – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 8, 2024

In his last four games, Tkachuk now has 13 points. He has virtually doubled his production this season in just four games, with 30 points in 23 games.Last night, Tkachuk scored two goals to reach the ten-goal plateau.

5. Marc-André Fleury has fun!

Despite the Minnesota Wild’s 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings last night, Marc-André Fleury still finds a way to have fun.

Here’s further proof.

Overtime

With the season the Wild are having right now, we can only hope they go far in the playoffs.

– A battle of the goalies in the ECHL.

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl notched two points apiece to cap Saturday’s 11-game slate and help the @EdmontonOilers improve to 5-1-0 over their past six contests.#NHLStats: https://t.co/4QyDlFBSXe pic.twitter.com/vbzgUxxQgr – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 8, 2024

– Today’s NHL schedule: seven games.