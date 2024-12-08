Top-5: two goals for Matvei Michkov, who has seven points in his last three games

Top-5: two goals for Matvei Michkov, who has seven points in his last three gamesMathis Therrien
Here’s a rundown of Saturday’s hockey action.
Once again yesterday, the Philadelphia Flyers’ young Russian rookie showed the full extent of his talent.
Matvei Michkov is the real deal
Matvei Michkov is the real deal
MAKE IT TWO FOR MICHKOV
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 7, 2024
And just like that, well, with 11 goals, Michkov would be the Habs’ second-leading scorer ahead of Nick Suzuki and his 10 goals.
I still can’t believe how Kent Hughes and the Habs passed up Michkov for the 5ᵉ spot in 2023.
Matvei Michkov netted a pair for the @NHLFlyers and became the first rookie to hit a double-digit goal total in 2024-25.
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 7, 2024
With two points last night in the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues, McDavid moved within five points of scoring leaders Kirill Kaprizov and Martin Necas (42 points each).
Nightmare deflection for Philip Broberg right to Connor McDavid's twig
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 8, 2024
And what’s especially important to note is that with an assist last night, McDavid collected his 123ᵉ assist of the 2024 year, tying him with none other than Mario Lemieux.
It's been a terrific 2024 so far for Connor McDavid, who tied Mario Lemieux on an all-time list with his 123rd assist of this calendar year.
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 8, 2024
IT’S ZACH HYMAN!
He’s got three goals in two games since returning to the lineup!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/X7oJps4iu8
– NHL (@NHL) December 8, 2024
As I’m sure you all saw last night, the Canadiens lost 4-2 to the Washington Capitals.
The Habs played well, however, and it wasn’t for lack of trying and threatening that they lost.
LT stays 'd in
– Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 8, 2024
We could even add Brendan Gallagher’s semi-escape.
After a slow start to the season, the Florida Panthers’ star player is back in top form.
The hand-eye coordination from Matthew Tkachuk
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 7, 2024
Matthew Tkachuk buries his second of the night and is now on hatty watch
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 8, 2024
5. Marc-André Fleury has fun!
Despite the Minnesota Wild’s 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings last night, Marc-André Fleury still finds a way to have fun.
Here’s further proof.
Marc-André Fleury gloves the puck off the end glass.
– LA Royalty (@LARoyalty1967) December 8, 2024
Overtime
– A battle of the goalies in the ECHL.
GOALIE FIGHT
– ECHL (@ECHL) December 8, 2024
– Here are all the results from the previous day.
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl notched two points apiece to cap Saturday's 11-game slate and help the @EdmontonOilers improve to 5-1-0 over their past six contests.
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 8, 2024
– Today’s NHL schedule: seven games.