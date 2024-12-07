Oliver Kapanen’s dismissal in Sweden whipped him into a frenzy

At the start of the season, Oliver Kapanen surprised many by landing a spot with the Montreal Canadiens.

It was either that or Sweden for the man who couldn’t play with the Rocket. We all agree that playing under Pascal Vincent would have been optimal for his development.

In 12 games in Montreal, he finally accumulated two assists. Unlike Emil Heineman, he failed to make his mark on the fourth line. Martin St-Louis didn’t give him every opportunity, but it was up to him to earn it.

Since being sent back to his homeland, Kasperi’s cousin has been looking good.

In nine games, he has eight points, including three goals. Today, in a 4-1 victory for his club, he scored two.First of all, he scored with a good shot in the top corner after having missed his throw a few moments earlier.

Then, at the mouth of the net, he completed his teammate’s beautiful play.

Quick hands by #Habs Oliver Kapanen who scores his second of the night from in close. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/C0E2d2cmr2 – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) December 7, 2024

His future in Montreal isn’t certain, but clearly, he’s not going to be a guy who scores 20 goals a season. If he plays with the big club one day, it will be on a bottom-6 and he’ll have a more defensive role.

Overtime

In the SHL, he gets more playing time and quality time on the power play, in particular.In any case, he seizes every opportunity to be recalled to the big North American league.

