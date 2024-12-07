Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Oliver Kapanen’s dismissal in Sweden whipped him into a frenzy

 Raphael Simard
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Oliver Kapanen’s dismissal in Sweden whipped him into a frenzy
Credit: At the start of the season, Oliver Kapanen surprised many by landing a spot with the Montreal Canadiens. It was either that or Sweden for the man who couldn’t play with the Rocket. We all agree that playing under Pascal Vincent would have been optimal for his development. In 12 games in Montreal, he finally […]
At the start of the season, Oliver Kapanen surprised many by landing a spot with the Montreal Canadiens.

It was either that or Sweden for the man who couldn’t play with the Rocket. We all agree that playing under Pascal Vincent would have been optimal for his development.

In 12 games in Montreal, he finally accumulated two assists. Unlike Emil Heineman, he failed to make his mark on the fourth line. Martin St-Louis didn’t give him every opportunity, but it was up to him to earn it.

Since being sent back to his homeland, Kasperi’s cousin has been looking good.

In nine games, he has eight points, including three goals. Today, in a 4-1 victory for his club, he scored two.

First of all, he scored with a good shot in the top corner after having missed his throw a few moments earlier.

Then, at the mouth of the net, he completed his teammate’s beautiful play.

His future in Montreal isn’t certain, but clearly, he’s not going to be a guy who scores 20 goals a season. If he plays with the big club one day, it will be on a bottom-6 and he’ll have a more defensive role.

In the SHL, he gets more playing time and quality time on the power play, in particular.

In any case, he seizes every opportunity to be recalled to the big North American league.


Overtime

– Well done.

– Brings back bad memories.

– Obviously.

– Bravo.

– Brady Tkachuk doesn’t want to go anywhere.

– He is excellent.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content