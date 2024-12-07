Andrei Markov returns to the Bell Centre for the first time since 2017

It’s going to be a very special evening tonight at the Bell Centre.

Behind the scenes, a great will be returning to the amphitheatre in which he built his legend. Indeed, Andrei Markov will be there as a fan for the first time since April 20, 2017.

Guillaume Lefrançois met the Russian today at the Hobby festival at the Palais des Congrès. My colleague Michael Petit opened the door to a tribute a few days ago.

One wonders if the former Habs will be honored by the club soon → https://t.co/KN45j57Iiz – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 26, 2024

Unfortunately for fans, there won’t be a standing ovation or a presentation or anything. In fact, Markov doesn’t even know where he’s going to sit and is just hoping to find his seat. The defenseman is an extremely shy man, and Lefrançois’ headline on La Presse sums it up quite well: Le timide retour d’un grand timide.

He’s a man of few words, and fans were quick to notice this at the signing session a few hours before the game.

The 79 considers himself a lucky man to have made his mark on the city of Montreal. He doesn’t necessarily want a standing ovation, but if it happens, it happens. Good luck finding him in the stands.

I walk down the street and people still recognize me. It’s flattering. It means you’ve done something for the team, for the city. – Andrei Markov

As much as he enjoyed his time in Montreal (990 games), he doesn’t hold on to his past any more than he should. Of all his former teammates, P.K. Subban is the only one he keeps in touch with on a regular basis.

I’m not really surprised.

In his interview with La Presse, the left-hander also talked about his future in hockey. He also says he doesn’t watch many KHL games and isn’t too aware of what Ivan Demidov is up to in the Russian league.

If the Canadiens drafted him this high, it’s because he’s good, he’s talented, and he needs to work on it. – Andrei Markov

He finished by praising another part of the team’s future: Lane Hutson.

Markov thinks he’s very good and can’t wait to see him live tonight.

Overtime

– The Rocket takes revenge against the Marlies.

#GoHabsGo prospect Owen Beck scores with less than 20 seconds left in the game, securing the win for the Laval Rocket over their rivals, the Marlies. It was his third point of the game. pic.twitter.com/r5kRBGuBP9 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 7, 2024

– Bad news.

Just saw Zegras come into Honda Center on crutches and …… yeaaah, it’s going to be a while for him. https://t.co/OhAAPtfJ60 – Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) December 7, 2024

– Matthew Schaefer: a prospect to keep an eye on. [RG]

– Exclusive interview with Alexis Lafrenière.

Like the Rangers, Alexis Lafrenière has had his ups and downs this season. He tells us all about it in this exclusive interview with https://t.co/g0jyliBeSC DETAILS: https: //t.co/zBrDymRxvj pic.twitter.com/tjppKqV5DM – NHL (@NHL_EN) December 7, 2024

– He certainly counts.

#Habs Patrik Laine arriving for his first Saturday night game at the Bell Centre pic.twitter.com/CjwhTLuepA – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 7, 2024

– He’s the Rookie of the Year.