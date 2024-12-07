Five goals in seven games: Shane Wright is on fire in Seattle

In Montreal, the names of Shane Wright and Matvei Michkov are two that will inevitably be the talk of the town for the rest of their careers. Both players were fan favorites to be the Canadiens’ draft picks, but in the end, other players were chosen.

Juraj Slafkovský was preferred to Wright, while David Reinbacher was chosen over Michkov.

Inevitably, then, we’re following the progress of both prospects… and right now, both Wright and Michkov are really starting to find their way to the NHL.

Wright’s case is particularly interesting. In fact, on November 17, Wright’s season was going nowhere, so Dan Bylsma passed on him.

Another powerplay goal for Shane Wright! That’s 5 goals in 7 games for Wright since being healthy scratched. pic.twitter.com/qCitLYMi7m – Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) December 7, 2024

Since then, the young forward seems to have had the knife between his teeth. Since his return to the line-up (on November 25), Wright has been scoring goals by the ton.He now has five goals in his last seven games.

It’s a solid comeback for the youngster, who has now scored six goals and nine points this season. That’s three times more goals than Slafkovský, even though the latter has five more points on his record this season.

Michkov is also on fire. The man who is competing with Lane Hutson (among others) for the Calder has clearly reached a new gear in recent games.

Today, he added two goals to his record… so that he now has seven points (including three goals) in his last three games. The Flyers, however, are 1-1-1 in those three games.

MAKE IT TWO FOR MICHKOV pic.twitter.com/AuJyp8127T – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 7, 2024

Mishkov became the first rookie to reach the 10-goal plateau in the NHL this season. The Flyers forward, whose offensive qualities have been widely praised, hasn’t disappointed so far at this level, with 11 goals and 24 points in 25 games.

Reinbacher, who is injured, unfortunately doesn’t have the chance to prove his worth at the moment, so it’s hard to compare the two choices. But at the moment, the Flyers must be very happy that Michkov was available on their draft board.

Let’s see how both youngsters’ seasons go, but things are going well for both the Kraken and Flyers forwards at the moment.

