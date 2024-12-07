Jacob Trouba: “We’re told the Canadiens were interested”.Félix Forget
And according to Bruce Garrioch (Ottawa Citizen), one of those teams… was the Canadiens.
“We’re told the Montreal Canadiens are interested in Trouba ” https://t.co/n1K18F1Ftk
The connection isn’t particularly hard to make: we know that the Habs are looking for reinforcements on the blue line (especially right-handers), they had room on their payroll… and most importantly, Jeff Gorton is in the organization’s hockey department.
On the other hand, it was a lose-lose situation for the Canadiens: Trouba wanted absolutely nothing to do with a return to Canada. We know he’s left Winnipeg in the past, and with his wife unable to practice medicine in Canada, he doesn’t want to leave the States.
We’ve known since the start of the season that the Habs would like to add some physical players to their squad.
We agree that Trouba would have been part of the solution… but I wonder if fans would have appreciated the deal. He’s not the most popular player in town, after all.