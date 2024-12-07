Skip to content
Morning practice: all signs point to Kaiden Guhle’s return to action this evening

 Mathis Therrien
The Montreal Canadiens play their third straight home game this week tonight, while the Washington Capitals are in town.

Ovi’s team, WITHOUT Ovi, will be looking for their ninth straight win away from home tonight, after defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs last night.

As for the Habs, they’ll be going for their third win in a row for the first time this season, and especially for the first time since March.

In preparation for this game, the Habs practiced this morning at the Bell Centre, and quickly got some good news.

Kaiden Guhle was on the ice, and everything points to him playing tonight against the Capitals.

Guhle missed the last game at the last minute due to illness.

Justin Barron took his place just before warm-up.

And if logic is anything to go by, it’s Barron who should bail out tonight, leaving his place to allow Guhle to re-enter the line-up.

So it wasn’t too serious for Guhle, who missed just one game.

In net, unsurprisingly, it’s Samuel Montembeault who will be the starter for a third straight game this week.

He’s been excellent in his last two games, and will need to be again tonight against the mighty Capitals.

What’s more, he’ll be up against Logan Thompson, one of the goaltenders with whom he competed in the four-mation tournament with Team Canada.

So, it’s going to be a big goaltending duel, with Thompson clearly out to prove that he would have earned his place ahead of Montembeault.


