Jacob Trouba will join the Ducks in Montreal: Josh Anderson must be ready

The National Hockey League was abuzz yesterday.Everyone was shocked and surprised by the Jacob Perreault Trouba, as the New York Rangers captain packed his bags to join the Anaheim Ducks.

It’s a big deal that allowed the Rangers to make room under their salary cap to put their number-one goaltender, Igor Shesterkin, on a long-term contract.

In the end, it was a very good deal for the Rangers, even if they did end up disrespecting their captain.

In short, Trouba now returns to the Western Conference, but he won’t have a huge first trip to make, as he’ll be joining the Anaheim Ducks in Montreal.

Jacob Trouba will be joining his new team in Montréal. @AnaheimDucks are playing the @CanadiensMTL Monday. – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) December 7, 2024

Indeed, Trouba will meet his new teammates in Montreal, when the Ducks take on the Habs at the Bell Centre on Monday evening, starting at 7:30pm.This means that Trouba is likely to play his first game in a Ducks uniform against the Canadiens.

That’s big news in itself, but it’s even bigger considering Trouba’s recent history with the Habs.

Josh Anderson just became everyone’s favourite player after this fight vs Jacob Trouba. pic.twitter.com/QHMKI4La7T – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 30, 2024

Anderson won the fight handily, having called it off in response to Trouba’s hard body check on Justin Barron at the Bell Centre on October 22.

So it’s quite possible that next Monday, Jacob Trouba will be looking for a rematch with Josh Anderson, especially considering that he looked a bit crazy in that fight and will want to make a good impression with his new team.

What better way to make a name for himself with his new team than with a big fight?

In short, we’ll be watching closely next Monday.

Overtime

– Trouba will wear #65 with the Ducks.

Jacob Trouba will wear No. 65 with Ducks as a tribute to his parents’, John and Kristy’s, birth year. No. 8 is, um, no longer in service. @TeemuSel8nne – Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) December 7, 2024

– Radko Gudas and Jacob Trouba on the same team… sounds promising!

Your head better be on a swivel coming across our blue line #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/AHWP5Zj4rE – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 6, 2024

– She is excellent!

– Trevor Zegras is likely to be away for a long time.

Just saw Zegras come into Honda Center on crutches and …… yeaaah, it’s going to be a while for him. https://t.co/OhAAPtfJ60 – Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) December 7, 2024

– Read more.