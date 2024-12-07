Top-5: Beckett Sennecke scores one of the finest goals of the year ahead of Sam Dickinson

There were six games in the National Hockey League yesterday, with only 12 of the 32 teams in action.There were a number of highlights, but it was a non-NHL goal that stole the show.

It’s very rare that a highlight from outside the NHL makes the top-5, but this time, with a rather quiet night in the NHL, there was no doubt that Beckett Sennecke would be front and center.

Indeed, the Anaheim Ducks prospect, drafted 3ᵉth overall in the last draft, scored a superb goal yesterday in the OHL worthy of a Goal of the Year candidate.

He pulled off an incredible deke in front of none other than Sam Dickinson, the OHL’s top defenseman, using his skate.

BECKETT SENNECKE ARE YOU SERIOUS RIGHT NOW?! The @AnaheimDucks prospect with a goal of the year candidate as he makes an incredible move before roofing it for his 21st of the season and giving the @Oshawa_Generals a two goal lead!

In short, Sennecke had fun on the sequence and made Dickinson look bad, giving his team, the Oshawa Generals, the insurance goal in a 5-3 win over the London Knights.Note that Sennecke has not even received an invitation to the Team Canada Junior camp in preparation for the World Junior Championship, to be held in Ottawa from December 26 to January 5.

It’s completely ridiculous that such a talented player wasn’t invited, when he’s currently leading the OHL with 44 points (21 goals and 23 assists) in 25 games.

2. Capitals record 8ᵉ straight road win

The Montreal Canadiens’ Saturday night opponent was in Toronto last night to take on the Maple Leafs, and once again, the Capitals emerged victorious from a road game.

With last night’s 3-1 win over the Leafs, the Capitals earned an 8ᵉ straight road victory, which also brings their record to 10-2-0 away from home.

It’s a franchise record, which the Caps will be looking to improve even further with a win at the Bell Centre tonight against the Montreal Canadiens.

The @Capitals extended their road winning streak to eight games and improved to 10-2-0 as visitors this season – tied for the fewest games in franchise history to 10 road wins (also 12 GP in 2019-20).

Connor McMichael will obviously be one to watch, having already scored his 15ᵉ goal of the season last night.

Connor McMichael cleans up the crazy bounce to give the Capitals the lead in the 3rd pic.twitter.com/82Sr5hrDeK – TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2024

The Minnesota Wild have been rolling along at a hellish pace since the start of the season, while they’ve been at the top of the NHL since the Winnipeg Jets went cold.

The Wild are dominant in every aspect of the game, and proved it again last night with a 5-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.In the win, Kirill Kaprizov picked up three points, putting him back at the top of the all-NHL scoring charts with 42 points (17 goals and 25 assists) in 25 games.

His 40ᵉ point was, incidentally, a simply splendid pass to Marco Rossi.

Kaprizov hits the 40-point mark on this beautiful pass to Rossi pic.twitter.com/AoT9YruIt1 – NHL (@NHL) December 7, 2024

Speaking of Rossi, he’s really having quite a season too with his 23 points, including nine goals, in 26 games.

We’re off to New Jersey, where the Devils won 3-2 against the Seattle Kraken.

Luke Hughes with the perfect shot pic.twitter.com/9qjSL5QQiG – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 7, 2024

In this victory, defenseman Luke Hughes finally scored his first goal of the season, and in brilliant fashion.First, he accepted a pass from his older brother, Jack Hughes, before finding the top corner from an impossible angle.

Note that in defeat, Shane Wright scored his 6ᵉ goal of the season. That gives him nine points from 25 games.

Shane Wright all alone in front pic.twitter.com/2w9YxP0dGw – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 7, 2024

PANARIN AGAIN! Artemi Panarin beats the 2nd period buzzer, giving the Rangers the lead! #NYR pic.twitter.com/59e6Nmdhvv – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) December 7, 2024

It was a completely crazy day yesterday for the Rangers, as they traded captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks In short, Trouba is no longer a member of the Rangers, so they were without a captain for their first game last night.And it worked out well for the Rangers, who won 4-2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck both stood out with three points apiece.Panarin scored a superb goal late in the second period.

Hidden talents for , Kassim?! The 20-year-old @SagueneensLHJMQ forward, Kassim Gaudet, has been on fire since the beginning of December, having already scored 5 goals in 3 games. pic.twitter.com/Wk1DONByRU – Canadian Hockey League (@LCHhockey) December 7, 2024

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

The @mnwild and @Canucks scored five goals apiece as Friday's slate saw four teams tally wins on home ice.

