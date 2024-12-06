Jacob Trouba: “It’s a rite of passage to become a member of MSG”.

Jacob Trouba is now a member of the Anaheim Ducks, and there was certainly a lot of movement before the deal was finalized in the afternoon today.

There were threats of waivers from the Rangers and Trouba’s decision not to go to Columbus.

Jacob Trouba was asked about the timeline of his trade talks: “Yesterday morning it was accept this trade or we’re scratching you. I said okay. Then it was accept this trade or you’re going on waivers. I said okay. It’s a rite of passage to get fired from MSG” pic.twitter.com/NYCx6gFA47 – Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) December 7, 2024

It’s a rite of passage to get fired from MSG. – Jacob Trouba.

In the end, he chose Anaheim as his way out of New York, and emptied his heart before joining his new team.

He really didn’t like the way things were handled by Rangers upper management, especially the way it was made public. He explained that he was firmly threatened with being put in the waivers and that he did what he considered best for the family.

I’m happy to move forward, but I didn’t like the way it turned out. – Jacob Trouba

His situation had been precarious since the summer, and he admitted that it was difficult to exercise leadership in these circumstances, even though he was very open with his teammates about the situation.

It’s not the first time, nor the last, that a team has managed a player in this way. Trouba had a list of teams in his contract he didn’t want to be traded to, and the Rangers wanted to get rid of him. Waivers were the only threat that could work.

The debate is sure to come up in the next round of contract renewal talks. The team doesn’t look good, and neither does the NHL, but that’s the reality of things.

A no-movement clause would have helped Trouba in his situation, but teams don’t often give this type of contract.

You also have to wonder if guys will think twice about signing Chris Drury, considering Barclay Goodrow received the same treatment recently.

