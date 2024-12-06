Jonathan Marchessault explained just how mixed up his coach is

Marchessault didn’t hide his frustration after the loss to the Habs… A text from @JFChaumontLNH https://t.co/0tWSA413KR pic.twitter.com/U5gRLjp2lY – NHL (@NHL_EN) December 6, 2024

“Every time I’m there, I wonder who I’m jumping on the ice with. I had a line during warm-up and I started the game with other guys. I changed lines about three times tonight.” – Jonathan Marchessault

Jonathan Marchessault opted for the Predators when the free agent market opened on JulyNashville also picked up Steven Stamkos, which suggested a good season and a playoff berth with the minutiae to go all the way.Although the latter scenario is still possible, the chances are diminishing with a difficult start to the season for both the team and Marchessault. He has just 5 goals in 27 games, and yesterday after the game against the Habs, he expressed his frustration with his usage to reporters.

It’s an arrow sent straight to his coach Andrew Brunette, who must already be feeling the heat. The frustration was palpable in his voice, especially after last night’s defeat. This isn’t the first time Brunette has surprised with questionable management. He’s already sent the wrong starting line-up onto the ice this year.

However, the Québécois player was also careful to take the blame and said he had to look in the mirror to perform better.

It has to be said that with the Golden Knights, he was one of the team’s headliners and regularly played on the first line. The performances went hand in hand and Vegas was very successful.

The transition to his new team isn’t easy, and he’s not the first player to go through it. However, the Predators look like a lost team on the ice. Despite all the talent at the coach’s disposal, the team finds ways to lose game after game. It’s going to take a big change to whip the players into shape, and it’s likely to involve a Brunette congealment.

