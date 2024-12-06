Jeff Marek: Sidney Crosby has a burner account

Sidney Crosby is a rather reserved man.

He’s never had an Instagram or Twitter account since the start of his career, and he doesn’t share his life on social networks.

But according to Jeff Marek, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t see what’s going on online.

In fact, let me rephrase: Crosby, according to Jeff Marek, has a “burner account”.

What’s a burner account?

It’s an account created with a false identity. Some people like to side with an account like this to say silly things or even like posts without having to be recognized for it.

But Crosby wouldn’t be the only one.

According to Marek (The Sheet podcast), there are “plenty” of NHL players who would do the same:

It’s special, especially in Crosby’s case.

But at the same time, it’s also understandable.

Athletes know that their every move is followed by everyone. They know that the slightest mistake can be detrimental to their respective careers, and that’s why we don’t see them commenting on everything that’s said on social networks.

You know, if Crosby took to Twitter to say he wasn’t happy with Kyle Dubas’s work, or Cole Caufield openly said on Instagram that he was pissed off at the U.S. officials because of the U.S. line-up for the 4 Nations Tournament… It wouldn’t go down well.

But having a “burner account” allows guys to be freer on social networks… For better or worse.

Because it can be dangerous: Kevin Durant already got caught tweeting things from a fake account a few years ago.And he admitted his mistake afterwards:All that to say, professional athletes who hide behind a fake account for any valid reason do exist.

That said, it’s still weird in Crosby’s case because we know his shy personality…

