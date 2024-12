It’s done: Igor Shesterkin signs contract extension with Rangers

**Breaking News**

As if today wasn’t crazy enough… sources told @KevinWeekes & me that Igor Shesterkin has agreed to a contract extension with the NYR. 8 years, between $11.5-12 million AAV. – Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) December 6, 2024

New York is on the move.Earlier today, the Rangers traded their captain, Jacob Trouba, to Anaheim And now comes word that goaltender Igor Shesterkin has signed an eight-year contract extension.According to Kevin Weekes, the contract is worth between $11.5 and $12 million a year.Reporter Emily Kaplan also reported the news:

