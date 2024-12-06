Luke Richardson fired: Bedard’s disappointing season played a part in the decision

Luke Richardson has lost his job in Chicago.

The Hawks decided to fire him while he was in his third season with the team because there weren’t enough good results (even though the club is rebuilding).

But there’s another reason too.

We know that Luke Richardson is a more defensive coach.

His system in Chicago didn’t favor offense, and maybe that explains why Connor Bedard is having a “disappointing” season.

He has 19 points in 26 games, but his meager five-goal haul is starting to worry Chicago.

Bob Pope, who covers the team’s activities for the Chicago Sun-Times, says in an article that there’s a link between Richardson’s dismissal and the forward’s lackluster production:

Some of this is Bedard’s own responsibility, but Richardson’s conservative system and erratic lineup changes didn’t seem to prioritize Bedard’s offensive growth or put him in the best position to succeed. – Ben Pope

Luke Richardson’s defense-first system was helping the Blackhawks keep games close, but it wasn’t working for Connor Bedard. And Bedard’s development matters more than anything else. Column off yesterday’s news: https://t.co/H1SPAnSYKw – Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) December 6, 2024

That’s fair enough.

After all, Connor Bedard needs to progress if the Hawks are to become better in general… And if he’s not in a system that favors his offensive production, that’s harder.

But at the same time – and this is what’s unfortunate for Richardson – the Hawks have nothing in their lineup to allow Bedsy to be successful.

The team’s paper line-up is far from extraordinary :

Would Luke Richardson still have his job today if Connor Bedard had 15 goals on the clock, not five?Perhaps.

That said, management in Chicago wasn’t happy with the team’s overall performance, and in those moments, it’s often the coach who takes the fall.

Luke Richardson is the latest example.

