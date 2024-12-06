Jacob Trouba leaves for Anaheim

Jacob Trouba’s fate is now known.

We knew there was a possibility of him being placed in the waivers, but that didn’t happen.

The other option was for the Rangers to trade him, and they did: Trouba goes to Anaheim.In return, the Rangers get Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick in 2025.

It’s also important to note that the Rangers are not withholding any part of their former captain’s salary.

TRADE To #FlyTogether

– Jacob Trouba (D) To #NYR

– Urho Vaakanainen (D)

– 4th Round Pick *ANA taking Trouba’s full $8.0M contract – Daily Faceoff – Fantasy (@DFOFantasy) December 6, 2024

Vaakanainen is a 2017 first-round pick with 141 games of NHL experience.He has played for the Bruins and the Ducks since the start of his career:Things are really bad in New York.

The club has lost six of its last seven games, and with all the talent on the roster, that shouldn’t be the case.

Chris Drury has therefore made a decision to shake up his troops… And it will be interesting to see if his strategy works.

More details to come…