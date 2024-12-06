Jacob Trouba leaves for Anaheim

Jacob Trouba leaves for AnaheimMarc-Olivier Cook
Jacob Trouba’s fate is now known.
We knew there was a possibility of him being placed in the waivers, but that didn’t happen.
It’s also important to note that the Rangers are not withholding any part of their former captain’s salary.
TRADE
To #FlyTogether
– Jacob Trouba (D)
To #NYR
– Urho Vaakanainen (D)
– 4th Round Pick
*ANA taking Trouba’s full $8.0M contract
– Daily Faceoff – Fantasy (@DFOFantasy) December 6, 2024
The club has lost six of its last seven games, and with all the talent on the roster, that shouldn’t be the case.
Chris Drury has therefore made a decision to shake up his troops… And it will be interesting to see if his strategy works.
