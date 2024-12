Transaction at the Canadiens.

We’re not talking about the trade of the century… But still…

Kent Hughes has traded the services of Jacob Perreault to Edmonton, in return for defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer.

We’re talking about a 4th-round pick in 2017 who has never played a single game in the NHL.

The Canadiens acquire defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer from the Edmonton Oilers in trade for forward Jacob Perreault. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/FvO4XM0Hjk – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 6, 2024

He does have AHL experience, though:

