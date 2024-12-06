Four Nations: “Samuel Montembeault will start this tournament”.

If Nick Suzuki wasn’t selected by Team Canada for the Four Nations Confrontation because he shunned the Canadiens at the last World Championship, why was Samuel Montembeault chosen?

Was it because he speaks French?You know as well as I do that the answer is different for a goalie (who won gold in 2023, which also counts) than for a forward, a position of strength for Team Canadiens in 2024.So, here he is with Adin Hill and Jordan Binnington, two Stanley Cup winners. Is he really the #3 goalie many people say he is? The question arises.

According to Renaud Lavoie on BPM Sports this morning, we’ll have to wait a while before drawing any conclusions.

Samuel Montembeault will start this tournament. – Renaud Lavoie

What the TVA Sports journalist is saying is that Montembeault’s stats are much better than those of his Hockey Canada colleagues when it comes to winning games this season.

Average of 0.69

.978 save percentage

In eight wins this season, it looks like this.

These are stats that, with support, make him very good. And clearly, with Team Canada, he’d have a lot of support, since the team ahead of him would be better than the Habs.

That could make all the difference.

In reality, all this will depend on the next few months. The three goalkeepers are chosen, and the one who performs best in time and place will be the one who has his coach’s confidence when the tournament begins.

And for a guy who was put through the waivers just over three years ago, let’s just say it’s pretty spectacular to see Montembeault’s progression curve over the past few seasons.

“When I left Florida, people said I was an AHL goalie at best. Hopefully, after 3-4 years, I’ve changed their minds.” A few words about Samuel Montembeault and Julien BriseBois’ call-up on Sunday lp.ca/2d2CO5?shari… [image or embed] – Guillaume Lefrançois(@glefrancoislp.bsky.social) December 6, 2024 at 00:00

