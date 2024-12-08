Martin St-Louis doesn’t use Emil Heineman enough

Martin St-Louis doesn’t use Emil Heineman enoughMarc-Olivier Cook
Watching the Canadiens’ games lately, something struck me.
He’s able to put his skills to good use, and even though he plays a supporting role in the Habs line-up, he’s important.
Emil Heineman does all that… And what’s more, he can find the back of the net because he has a quality shot.
We knew he had interesting potential when we saw him score seven goals in eleven games upon his arrival in Laval, but we’re still talking about a nice surprise this season with the Canadiens.
That said, Heineman deserves – in my opinion – a chance in the team’s top-6 if certain players (like Newhook) continue to disappoint.
Heineman was Martin St-Louis’ least-used player yesterday against the Capitals, as he was against the Islanders and Preds earlier this week :
Will Emil Heineman save the Canadiens’ season with a top-6 finish?
On the other hand, if the Canadiens go for it on merit… Heineman should play even more. He’s got some interesting assets for a player of his size (especially his shot) and even though he doesn’t have much experience, we’ve seen that he can help the club.
Emil Heineman à la Mike Cammalleri for his 6th of the season! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/aKMzPSjVFh
– RDS (@RDSca) December 1, 2024
In closing…
Matvei Michkov (22 points) is alone on his island at the top of the list…
