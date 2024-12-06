“Kirby Dach didn’t arrive in good shape with the team this year”.

Yesterday, Kirby Dach was a negative factor for the Habs.

After all, even though the Canadiens won 3-0, the fact remains that the penalties cut into the Canadiens’ backbone. The Preds enjoyed five powerplays.

And while you have to tip your hat to the guys on the power play (starting with Samuel Montembeault), you have to wonder why there were so many penalties.

Whether it was the referees’ or the players’ fault, there were too many penalties. However, it’s clear that the one that bothered Martin St-Louis more than the others was the Dach penalty.

Dach didn’t play for the last 10-12 minutes of the game, when he took his penalty.

Even if he wasn’t having a bad game, the fact remains that the center often does things to shoot himself – and his club – in the foot at the wrong time.

And we wonder why.

On this subject, it’s interesting to note that this morning, on BPM Sports, Anthony Marcotte recalled that earlier this week, Mathias Brunet had said on the radio that Kirby Dach hasn’t arrived in good shape with the team this year.

How will #Habs head coach Martin St-Louis get Kirby Dach to elevate his game.

Clearly #Habs management wants #77 stock to rise.#NHL – Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) December 6, 2024

Does this explain why his on-ice presences are harder to watch at the end of the shift? It could.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach are surely the two players who most need to take their game up a notch, and right now they’re being pulled by Patrik Laine on the second line.

Slaf has been told so, and you’d think Dach would be too.

#Habs focus needs to be on Slafkovsky & Dach.

Jump start mode for them.

Two players Martin St-Louis needs.

Now #NHL teams will be game planning for Patrik Laine.

Who will step up on #Canadiens roster? – Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) December 6, 2024

If Dach is struggling because he doesn’t trust his knee enough, that’s one thing. But if he didn’t arrive ready for practice camp, as Mathias raises, that’s another.

It won’t help people to sympathize with him.

Let’s remember that Dach could have been ready to play last April, at the end of the 2023-2024 season. That means he could have had a normal summer of practice, and injury can’t be an excuse – as far as we know – on this one.

What’s it going to take for Dach to stand up?

