Deal or waivers: Jacob Trouba won’t play tonight

Did we ever tell you how hot things are in New York?

The Rangers are looking to shake up their club and bounce back from a tougher start to the season, but it’s not exactly easy to do things the right way at MSG.

After all, announcing that the big players are available on the trade market hasn’t necessarily had the desired effect.

The Rangers have been playing for .400 for the past 10 games, and if the club doesn’t want to miss the playoffs, something will have to give. And once again, Chris Drury seems to have a genius idea to fix everything.

Basically, he’ll send a message to his captain, Jacob Trouba.

BREAKING. First shoe/skate is dropping. Post has learned that Jacob Trouba will not be on the ice today for purposes of roster management. Will not play tonight. Expect Victor Mancini to be recslled. – Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) December 6, 2024

What we do know is that the defender won’t play tonight… and it’s not because he’s not up to it. It’s to send a message to the rest of the group.

Victor Mancini is expected to be recalled to take Trouba’s place. And the question on everyone’s mind right now is whether Trouba has been traded or whether he’ll be placed on the waivers.

League source says #NYR are recalling Victor Mancini and Jacob Trouba will not play tonight. Trade may be imminent. – Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) December 6, 2024

Several reports are circulating that the Rangers will waive Jacob Trouba today. No confirmation yet. He won’t be at practice this morning, reports @NYP_Brooksie and won’t play tonight. @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) December 6, 2024

It’s safe to assume that right now, the Rangers are working on a deal and if it doesn’t materialize soon, he’ll be sent to the waivers while it’s sorted out.

I wonder who the Rangers are talking to.

It’s also conceivable that the Rangers could use the “Barclay Goodrow” format with Trouba, i.e. send him to the waivers to be claimed by a particular team.

Overtime

To be continued.

– Well done.

Already a 2nd gold medal for Mikaël Kingsbury

He stood atop the podium at the individual World Cup event in Sweden! https://t.co/ZmhdCU7NUG pic.twitter.com/lM86aVr2Cv – RDS (@RDSca) December 6, 2024

– After yesterday’s match, the question arises.

Is this the end of Brunette in Nashville?https://t.co/IHC3FX35zU – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) December 6, 2024

– Good listening.