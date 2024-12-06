Skip to content
 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Deal or waivers: Jacob Trouba won’t play tonight
Credit: Getty Images
Did we ever tell you how hot things are in New York?

The Rangers are looking to shake up their club and bounce back from a tougher start to the season, but it’s not exactly easy to do things the right way at MSG.

After all, announcing that the big players are available on the trade market hasn’t necessarily had the desired effect.

The Rangers have been playing for .400 for the past 10 games, and if the club doesn’t want to miss the playoffs, something will have to give. And once again, Chris Drury seems to have a genius idea to fix everything.

Basically, he’ll send a message to his captain, Jacob Trouba.

What we do know is that the defender won’t play tonight… and it’s not because he’s not up to it. It’s to send a message to the rest of the group.

Victor Mancini is expected to be recalled to take Trouba’s place. And the question on everyone’s mind right now is whether Trouba has been traded or whether he’ll be placed on the waivers.

It’s safe to assume that right now, the Rangers are working on a deal and if it doesn’t materialize soon, he’ll be sent to the waivers while it’s sorted out.

I wonder who the Rangers are talking to.

It’s also conceivable that the Rangers could use the “Barclay Goodrow” format with Trouba, i.e. send him to the waivers to be claimed by a particular team.

To be continued.


