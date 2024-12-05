Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Kent Hughes is the one who “gave the shit” to Juraj Slafkovsky

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Kent Hughes is the one who “gave the shit” to Juraj Slafkovsky
Credit: After Tuesday’s game, we learned that Juraj Slafkovsky had “eaten shit” from a Canadiens executive on Monday. This was in connection with his more difficult performances. It obviously whipped him, as he performed better on Tuesday. And now we learn that it was GM Kent Hughes who was behind the discussion in question. He’s the […]

After Tuesday’s game, we learned that Juraj Slafkovsky had “eaten shit” from a Canadiens executive on Monday. This was in connection with his more difficult performances.

It obviously whipped him, as he performed better on Tuesday.

And now we learn that it was GM Kent Hughes who was behind the discussion in question. He’s the one who shook him up a bit to get the best out of him for the future.

That’s what we learn in a text from The Athletic, via Arpon Basu.

I’m not surprised it’s coming from the GM. After all, it was Kent Hughes who negotiated his $7.6 M per year contract (2025-2033) and he probably wants to see him perform.

I get the feeling that Hughes was speaking for everyone.

Note that Slaf had specified that it wasn’t Martin St-Louis who was at the heart of the meeting (before revealing that it was Hughes) since the coach does it more often.

Martin tells me that every day. – Slaf

It’s worth mentioning that Slaf has the character to take such discussions in stride. After all, he wasn’t obliged to publicly disclose the nature of his discussion with Hughes, but he chose to do so in front of the media anyway.

He often finds a way to keep a smile on his face, and clearly doesn’t let people who want to help him affect him too much. And right now, with Patrik Laine, he’s got the potential to set the rink ablaze.


Overtime

– Pardon? The club just left Oakland and 30 seconds later, they’re offering the biggest guaranteed contract in their history?

– He’s happy. #TeamCanada

– To watch.

– He’s back and healthy.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content