Kent Hughes is the one who “gave the shit” to Juraj Slafkovsky

After Tuesday’s game, we learned that Juraj Slafkovsky had “eaten shit” from a Canadiens executive on Monday. This was in connection with his more difficult performances.

It obviously whipped him, as he performed better on Tuesday.

And now we learn that it was GM Kent Hughes who was behind the discussion in question. He’s the one who shook him up a bit to get the best out of him for the future.

Source: https://t.co/SsuhprkjYl Patrik Laine’s special Bell Centre moment outweighed by Canadiens’ bigger story – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 5, 2024

That’s what we learn in a text from The Athletic, via Arpon Basu.

I’m not surprised it’s coming from the GM. After all, it was Kent Hughes who negotiated his $7.6 M per year contract (2025-2033) and he probably wants to see him perform.

I get the feeling that Hughes was speaking for everyone.

Note that Slaf had specified that it wasn’t Martin St-Louis who was at the heart of the meeting (before revealing that it was Hughes) since the coach does it more often.

Martin tells me that every day. – Slaf

It’s worth mentioning that Slaf has the character to take such discussions in stride. After all, he wasn’t obliged to publicly disclose the nature of his discussion with Hughes, but he chose to do so in front of the media anyway.

He often finds a way to keep a smile on his face, and clearly doesn’t let people who want to help him affect him too much. And right now, with Patrik Laine, he’s got the potential to set the rink ablaze.

Reporter: “You’ve seen some pretty good (Habs) crowd reactions here, how would you rate the one Patrik Laine got?” Juraj Slafkovsky: “It was pretty good. It wasn’t as better as when I scored a hat trick but it’s up there for sure!” pic.twitter.com/xkFJDS3uyb – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 4, 2024

– Pardon? The club just left Oakland and 30 seconds later, they’re offering the biggest guaranteed contract in their history?

Fans in Oakland must be pissed. https://t.co/LCckpRoslL – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 5, 2024

– He’s happy. #TeamCanada

“It’s a nice vote of confidence. There were several NHL GMs working together to create this team. It’s good to know that they have confidence in me to be one of the 3 goalies to represent the country . It’s still 2 months away so a lot can change…” – Sam Montembeault today pic.twitter.com/4PVZOeotQF – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 5, 2024

– To watch.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a better defenseman in the OHL than Matthew Schaefer,” Brampton Steelheads head coach James Richmond just told me in an off-the-cuff chat. The buzz is hard to ignore these days. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 5, 2024

– He’s back and healthy.