Four Nations: Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield motivated by their exclusion

The Canadiens will have three representatives at the Four Nations Confrontation: Joel Armia, Patrik Laine and Samuel Montembeault.

Montembeault is undoubtedly the most talked-about of the three. After all, many are wondering to what extent he deserves to be there, and to what extent he is not there “by default” as a Québécois.

But Patrik Laine is also the talk of the town, given that he’s only just started playing again. However, he has known for months that he had a chance of being chosen.

#Habs Patrik Laine said he spoke with Team Finland’s coaching staff and management this summer and knew if he was back playing the way he can, he was going to be named to the 4 Nations roster. – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 5, 2024

And the forgotten ones?

While we suspected there was a chance Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield would be left out, the fact remains that the guys didn’t appreciate not being chosen.

nothing to see here, just the best american scorer in the nhl this season nothing to see here, just the best american goalscorer in the nhl this season#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/iSps3Z6ZAh – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 5, 2024

And on that subject, Nick Suzuki defended his American teammate, saying he was surprised he was left out. After all, no American has scored more than him (16) this season.And the Habs made a point of saying so.

Suzuki, who says he’s shown what he’s made of by taking on the best opponents with the Habs, says he and Caufield will use their exclusion as motivation for what’s to come.

That’s something.

#Habs Nick Suzuki says he was surprised Cole Caufield was left off Team USA’s 4 Nations squad and they both will use the snubs from their respective national teams as fuel going forward this #NHL season – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 5, 2024

I also wonder how much playing for the wrong team has changed the game – especially in Suzuki’s case.

Why do I say that? Because, as Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts) pointed out, the only Canadian to have a spot in the tournament who plays for a club that doesn’t play for .500 is… Montembeault.

The fact that Caufield is omitted is a sign that the Americans don’t see him on their top-6 – and that Caufield isn’t a defensive player. Suzuki, on the other hand, is a defensive player.

That’s probably what tickles him.

It’s also worth noting, as pointed out in Friedman’s text, that commercial breaks will be even longer than in the NHL (60 seconds more), and that the best players could therefore play more.

Did this have a role to play in the composition of the teams’ bottom-6 ? We don’t know.

– No changes expected tonight.

Same recipe Read ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/imMDQ3Eodp – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 5, 2024

– The bosses were watching the players this morning.

Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes in stands at Bell Centre watching #Habs morning skate #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/psrAdqlPsg – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 5, 2024

– To watch.

– Nathan Beaulieu’s party.

Happy birthday to former Canadiens defenceman Nathan Beaulieu, who turns 32 today. #Habs selected him in first round (17th overall) of 2011 NHL Draft. This season he’s playing in KHL for Nur-Sultan Barys and has one assist in eight games. #HabsIO @mtlgazette photo by John Mahoney pic.twitter.com/RpgDThZD43 – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) December 5, 2024

