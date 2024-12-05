Rumor: Evgeni Malkin in Dallas

I’m not sure when the Pittsburgh Penguins will light up, but it’s time to rebuild.

Obviously, the presence of Kristopher Letang and Evgeni Malkin makes it hard to think about rebuilding. And Sidney Crosby’s presence makes it “disrespectful” to think about rebuilding.

But it has to happen one day.

For it to happen, the big names would have to be traded. It wouldn’t exactly be simple to do that, since the guys don’t seem too keen on the idea of leaving.

But it might get people talking too.

And on that subject, according to what Cam Robinson has heard between the sticks, it wouldn’t be totally impossible to think that the Stars might try to get their hands on Malkin.

He’s heard echoes of this and says the rumor refuses to die.

According to the Elite Prospects member, he's been hearing this for several weeks, but was waiting until he was more certain before releasing the whole thing.

According to the Elite Prospects member, he’s been hearing this for several weeks, but was waiting until he was more certain before releasing the whole thing. And clearly, the unveiling of Tyler Seguin’s injury, which could keep him out of the regular season, is a game-changer.

The Stars have known for a while that this injury was coming.

The Stars have known for a while that this injury was coming.

Obviously, for this to happen, the Stars would have to make sure that Seguin ($9.85M on lot) wouldn’t return in the regular season, but just in the playoffs. That way, it would work on the payroll.

The Stars would also have to give a good youngster to the Penguins (who wouldn’t want to let him go on the cheap) and the Penguins’ #71, who loves his life in Pennsylvania, would have to say yes to such a deal.

Note that the Stars will have to keep in mind that the $6.1 M on the lot that comes with Malkin doesn’t end in 2025, but in 2026. We’ll have to make room for him next year, too.

I know the cap will go up and the Penguins can withhold salary, but the cap increase will likely cover Jake Oettinger’s new contract, which goes into effect in a few months.

He’ll go from $4M to $8.25M…

