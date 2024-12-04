Patrik Laine: expectations have officially been raised

Clearly, the story of the moment is Patrik Laine. In yesterday’s 2-1 win over the Islanders, he scored his team’s only goal before overtime, energizing the Bell Centre.

I said it last night, but the Canadiens fans were looking for someone to cheer for , and Father André Laine’s healthy return made all the difference in the end.

After two difficult months, let’s just say that the breath of fresh air is a game-changer for the fans, but also for the Habs. This photo of Cole Caufield after Laine’s goal is proof of that.

“Daddy I love my new bike! Best Christmas ever!” pic.twitter.com/uigJ11a6bK – Eric Macramalla (@EricMacramalla) December 4, 2024

Even if Laine wasn’t feeling well throughout the game, and his skating is nothing like Connor McDavid’s, it’s clear he had an impact on the boys.

That’s why Kent Hughes got him out of Columbus over the summer… and that’s why he should be playing in the Four Nations Confrontation. #Finland

Right now, I see the whole thing as a kind of honeymoon. The fans are happy to see him. His teammates are happy to (finally) be able to count on him. His coach liked his game. His (big) line worked well.

We even see him being an exemplary teammate by wanting to put the spotlight on the captain after his winning goal…

Patrik Laine, surrounded by Habs reporters, looks around at Nick Suzuki: “We have the OT winner over there by the way too guys, great goal.” pic.twitter.com/Vr87vOQM5E – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 4, 2024

But let’s not forget that Laine won’t be able to change everything on his own. I didn’t believe it at camp, before his knee injury against the Maple Leafs, and I don’t believe it now.

The Habs are 30th in the NHL this morning. Don’t forget that.

I don’t want to break up the party in town, but we mustn’t raise expectations too high. Because the day the novelty wears off, he’s going to have some bad games, and he’ll sometimes look like the player the Blue Jackets almost gave the Canadiens.

Let’s take it easy on the morning mix, for example.

That said, Laine has taken care of his physical and mental health (he sees his return to the game as an accomplishment) and I have a feeling that, at his best, he can have as big an impact as Sean Monahan did with the Habs.

But even Sean Monahan, who isn’t known for taking days off on the ice like Laine sometimes does, has never managed to take the Canadiens very far. You just have to temper expectations, that’s all.

Because I don’t want to keep breaking up the party, let’s talk about the other elements that helped the Canadiens beat Patrick Roy’s Islanders.

What did I jot down in my notebook?

1. Despite a more… flat first period, Martin St-Louis’s men put on a good show. And one of the reasons for that is that they got their work boots on.

It’s almost as if hard work pays off in life.

2. All indications are that Samuel Montembeault has been told he’ll have the chance to represent Canada at the Four Nations Confrontation. Laine and Joel Armia (Finland) should also be there.

And the Québécois played like a guy who deserved his place in the sun.

30 saves on 31 shots and a win for Samuel Montembeault! The Québécois was smoking hot in the Canadiens’ win over the Islanders! pic.twitter.com/TbxOJGwyZD – RDS (@RDSca) December 4, 2024

3. Juraj Slafkovsky and Kirby Dach did well yesterday. Along with Patty Laine, they gave the Canadiens a true second line. Will this continue?Because if it does, Cole Caufield will be less guarded on the first line, and the Habs will come out on top.4. Lane Hutson and Patrik Laine played with Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki on the first powerplay wave. This has the potential to do some damage.And it could help Hutson (finally) score his first NHL goal.

5. You wouldn’t expect him to steal the show tonight, but in his second game in Montreal as the Islanders’ pilot, Patrick Roy was overshadowed by “the other Patrik” at the Bell Centre. Not much has been said about Roy.

But we were treated to… this.

Patrick Roy is still capable of winking. pic.twitter.com/pDqy6zxGfB – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 4, 2024

6. Mike Matheson showed up to play last night. After a tougher weekend, he did what a veteran like him needs to do: he bounced back and played like he should.A true pro, this Matheson.

This morning, at 11:30 a.m., the Canadiens have a practice session in Brossard. Expect to see much the same line-up as yesterday’s game.

The Habs play their next four games at home, with the Nashville Predators on the menu tomorrow. The club will arrive in town overnight, as tonight it’s in Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs.