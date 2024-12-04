Top-5: For Johnny

Top-5: For JohnnyRaphael Simard
Half of Tuesday’s games were decided in overtime with four of those goals coming within an 18-minute span.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ObyqjT4xvS pic.twitter.com/C0fXIIxjpY
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 4, 2024
Indeed, both teams didn’t miss the opportunity to honor Johnny Gaudreau for one last time this season. In warm-up, all players wore number 13.
Blue Jackets and Flames both wore Gaudreau jerseys for warmups
pic.twitter.com/NethRn4ODa
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 4, 2024
There probably wasn’t a fan who didn’t shed a tear…
Johnny Hockey forever pic.twitter.com/RO9foGPFYD
– Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 4, 2024
What a moment in Calgary pic.twitter.com/IqPr5afGy8
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2024
The hero of the match: Guy Gaudreau, who waved to the crowd during the presentation of the match’s first star.
“And your first star… From your Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau.”
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2024
It didn’t take long for Tage Thompson to set the tone for the game. He scored the first two goals of the game.
Tage Thompson has a pair of goals in the first ten minutes of the game! pic.twitter.com/DIHeOE8KIP
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 4, 2024
2 GOALS IN 11 SECONDS AND IT’S ALREADY 3-0 BUFFALO pic.twitter.com/rpl4eAHCDQ
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 4, 2024
The Sabres make it 4-0 in the 1st period and Alexandar Georgiev gets the hook pic.twitter.com/Aj8IqHfpB3
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 4, 2024
Colorado didn’t give up, however, and scored five unanswered goals to run away with the win.
MacKinnon doing MacKinnon things
We’ve got a tie game in Buffalo! pic.twitter.com/4D94cy1I3z
– NHL (@NHL) December 4, 2024
COMEBACK COMPLETE
Avs hold on to the 5-4 lead after being down 4-0 pic.twitter.com/hj3BRhIn9P
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 4, 2024
With a win over the Jets yesterday, St. Louis has a 3-0-1 record since the arrival of the Québécois. Yesterday, the club won 4-1.
Things aren’t looking good for Winnipeg, which has lost its last four games.
Jets have lost 4 in a row. They are 1-5-0 in their last 6. #GoJetsGo
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 4, 2024
A spin-o-rama beauty!!!! Jordan Kyrou is having himself a night #stlblues pic.twitter.com/B0SpppOtwP
– FanDuel Sports Network Midwest (@FanDuelSN_MW) December 4, 2024
WILLIAM EKLUND WINS IT!
His @Energizer overtime winner gives the @SanJoseSharks three straight wins! pic.twitter.com/Ooa3Vf9qqX
– NHL (@NHL) December 4, 2024
The visitors’ other goal was scored by Tyler Toffoli.
Tyler Toffoli hasn’t lost his scoring touch pic.twitter.com/aT9UfWVGOy
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 4, 2024
That’s ELEVEN goals on the road this season for Jake DeBrusk, someone get him a hotel sponsorship pic.twitter.com/KdeSBlK250
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 4, 2024
Despite two leads from the visitors, the Wild never relented and won in overtime thanks to a fine goal from the NHL’s top scorer, Kirill Kaprizov.
KIRILL THE THRILL IS ON FUEGO pic.twitter.com/ZcpxPq8wrT
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 4, 2024
Extension
– A 600th point for Matthew Tkachuk.
600 POINTS FOR MATTHEW TKACHUK pic.twitter.com/rhy2PdAkjz
– NHL (@NHL) December 4, 2024
– This save changed the momentum… in favor of the wrong team.
UPL! WHAT A SAVE!!! pic.twitter.com/XpdW0oaJ6k
– NHL (@NHL) December 4, 2024
– First goal for Owen Pickering.
ALERT FIRST GOAL IN THE NHL
Congratulations to Owen Pickering! #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/CaJywTfD4Z
– NHL (@NHL_EN) December 4, 2024
– Tkachuk leads the charge.
– Eight teams in action tonight.