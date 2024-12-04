Skip to content
Top-5: For Johnny

 Raphael Simard
Top-5: For Johnny
Last night, there were nine games on the NHL schedule.

One of these games was won by the Habs in overtime.

Here are the other results and highlights:

1. For Johnny

It was an emotional night in Calgary last night, as the Blue Jackets came to town.

Indeed, both teams didn’t miss the opportunity to honor Johnny Gaudreau for one last time this season. In warm-up, all players wore number 13.

There probably wasn’t a fan who didn’t shed a tear…

What a touching moment!

Calgary eventually won the match 3-0.

The hero of the match: Guy Gaudreau, who waved to the crowd during the presentation of the match’s first star.

For Johnny.

2. Sabres let four-goal lead slip away

The Sabres hosted the Avalanche last night.

It didn’t take long for Tage Thompson to set the tone for the game. He scored the first two goals of the game.

11 seconds later, J.J. Peterka gave his team a three-goal lead.

And Alex Georgiev was chased down moments later after the Sabres took a four-goal lead.

Colorado didn’t give up, however, and scored five unanswered goals to run away with the win.

Just before the midway point of the third period, Nathan MacKinnon brought everyone back to square one.

And with just under five minutes left in the game, the Avalanche scored the winning goal.

Final score: 5-4.

3. The Blues have yet to lose on the regular under Jim Montgomery

Since Jim Montgomery took over, the Blues have been playing some great hockey.

With a win over the Jets yesterday, St. Louis has a 3-0-1 record since the arrival of the Québécois. Yesterday, the club won 4-1.

Things aren’t looking good for Winnipeg, which has lost its last four games.

The Jets, who had started the season well, have a win in their last six games.

As for the game, Jordan Kyrou shined with two goals, including this one:

Dylan Holloway, Robert Thomas and Scott Perunovich also earned two points.

4. Third straight win for the Sharks

For a rebuilding team, things are going pretty well in San Jose.

Thanks to William Eklund and his overtime goal, the Sharks won their third game in a row.

2-1 victory.

The visitors’ other goal was scored by Tyler Toffoli.

It was already his 10th goal of the season.

No Sharks player picked up an assist in this game.

5. Kirill Kaprizov seals the deal

The Canucks were in Minnesota late in the evening.

The game got off to a good start for Vancouver, who led on two separate occasions after two periods.

Jake DeBrusk even scored his 11th goal of the season (already).

All 11 of his goals were scored on the road.

Despite two leads from the visitors, the Wild never relented and won in overtime thanks to a fine goal from the NHL’s top scorer, Kirill Kaprizov.

Victory 3-2.

The Russian has 39 points, as do Martin Necas and MacKinnon.


Extension

– A 600th point for Matthew Tkachuk.

– This save changed the momentum… in favor of the wrong team.

– First goal for Owen Pickering.

– Tkachuk leads the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Eight teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)

