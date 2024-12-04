Top-5: For Johnny

Half of Tuesday’s games were decided in overtime with four of those goals coming within an 18-minute span.#NHLStats: https://t.co/ObyqjT4xvS pic.twitter.com/C0fXIIxjpY – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 4, 2024

1. For Johnny

Last night, there were nine games on the NHL schedule.Here are the other results and highlights:It was an emotional night in Calgary last night, as the Blue Jackets came to town.

Indeed, both teams didn’t miss the opportunity to honor Johnny Gaudreau for one last time this season. In warm-up, all players wore number 13.

Blue Jackets and Flames both wore Gaudreau jerseys for warmups

pic.twitter.com/NethRn4ODa – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 4, 2024

There probably wasn’t a fan who didn’t shed a tear…

Johnny Hockey forever pic.twitter.com/RO9foGPFYD – Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 4, 2024

What a moment in Calgary pic.twitter.com/IqPr5afGy8 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2024

What a touching moment!Calgary eventually won the match 3-0.

The hero of the match: Guy Gaudreau, who waved to the crowd during the presentation of the match’s first star.

“And your first star… From your Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau.” pic.twitter.com/mKsajAytlu – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2024

2. Sabres let four-goal lead slip away

For Johnny.The Sabres hosted the Avalanche last night.

It didn’t take long for Tage Thompson to set the tone for the game. He scored the first two goals of the game.

Tage Thompson has a pair of goals in the first ten minutes of the game! pic.twitter.com/DIHeOE8KIP – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 4, 2024

2 GOALS IN 11 SECONDS AND IT’S ALREADY 3-0 BUFFALO pic.twitter.com/rpl4eAHCDQ – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 4, 2024

The Sabres make it 4-0 in the 1st period and Alexandar Georgiev gets the hook pic.twitter.com/Aj8IqHfpB3 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 4, 2024

11 seconds later, J.J. Peterka gave his team a three-goal lead.And Alex Georgiev was chased down moments later after the Sabres took a four-goal lead.

Colorado didn’t give up, however, and scored five unanswered goals to run away with the win.

MacKinnon doing MacKinnon things We’ve got a tie game in Buffalo! pic.twitter.com/4D94cy1I3z – NHL (@NHL) December 4, 2024

COMEBACK COMPLETE Avs hold on to the 5-4 lead after being down 4-0 pic.twitter.com/hj3BRhIn9P – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 4, 2024

3. The Blues have yet to lose on the regular under Jim Montgomery

Just before the midway point of the third period, Nathan MacKinnon brought everyone back to square one.And with just under five minutes left in the game, the Avalanche scored the winning goal.Final score: 5-4.Since Jim Montgomery took over, the Blues have been playing some great hockey.

With a win over the Jets yesterday, St. Louis has a 3-0-1 record since the arrival of the Québécois. Yesterday, the club won 4-1.

Things aren’t looking good for Winnipeg, which has lost its last four games.

Jets have lost 4 in a row. They are 1-5-0 in their last 6. #GoJetsGo – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 4, 2024

A spin-o-rama beauty!!!! Jordan Kyrou is having himself a night #stlblues pic.twitter.com/B0SpppOtwP – FanDuel Sports Network Midwest (@FanDuelSN_MW) December 4, 2024

4. Third straight win for the Sharks

WILLIAM EKLUND WINS IT! His @Energizer overtime winner gives the @SanJoseSharks three straight wins! pic.twitter.com/Ooa3Vf9qqX – NHL (@NHL) December 4, 2024

The Jets, who had started the season well, have a win in their last six games.As for the game, Jordan Kyrou shined with two goals, including this one:Dylan Holloway, Robert Thomas and Scott Perunovich also earned two points.For a rebuilding team, things are going pretty well in San Jose.Thanks to William Eklund and his overtime goal, the Sharks won their third game in a row.2-1 victory.

The visitors’ other goal was scored by Tyler Toffoli.

Tyler Toffoli hasn’t lost his scoring touch pic.twitter.com/aT9UfWVGOy – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 4, 2024

5. Kirill Kaprizov seals the deal

That’s ELEVEN goals on the road this season for Jake DeBrusk, someone get him a hotel sponsorship pic.twitter.com/KdeSBlK250 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 4, 2024

It was already his 10th goal of the season.No Sharks player picked up an assist in this game.The Canucks were in Minnesota late in the evening.The game got off to a good start for Vancouver, who led on two separate occasions after two periods.Jake DeBrusk even scored his 11th goal of the season (already).All 11 of his goals were scored on the road.

Despite two leads from the visitors, the Wild never relented and won in overtime thanks to a fine goal from the NHL’s top scorer, Kirill Kaprizov.

KIRILL THE THRILL IS ON FUEGO pic.twitter.com/ZcpxPq8wrT – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 4, 2024

Victory 3-2.The Russian has 39 points, as do Martin Necas and MacKinnon.

– A 600th point for Matthew Tkachuk.

600 POINTS FOR MATTHEW TKACHUK pic.twitter.com/rhy2PdAkjz – NHL (@NHL) December 4, 2024

– This save changed the momentum… in favor of the wrong team.

– First goal for Owen Pickering.

ALERT FIRST GOAL IN THE NHL Congratulations to Owen Pickering! #LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/CaJywTfD4Z – NHL (@NHL_EN) December 4, 2024

– Tkachuk leads the charge.

– Eight teams in action tonight.