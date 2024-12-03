Skip to content
Massive standing ovation for Patrik Laine: “I don’t deserve this”.
Credit: Getty Images
And the Patrik?

Patrik Laine was exactly the player the Habs needed. Even if he wasn’t perfect, he still managed to find the back of the net. Until proven otherwise, without him, the Habs were shut out.

He was excellent for a guy returning to the game after a year’s absence. And the crowd let him know it.

His NHL debut was marked by the breath of fresh air he brought to the Bell Centre. It seemed that fans were looking for a player to cheer after a mediocre start to the season.

And clearly, for one night, Laine fulfilled his role to perfection. And there’s nothing to say it won’t continue thereafter.

The Habs’ highest-paid forward clearly fed off the crowd’s applause. After the game, he said that the fans’ tribute was his best moment ever.

He also added that he “didn’t deserve” to experience it.

Even though he didn’t feel great from the beginning to the end of the match, he performed. That’s because, putting on such a sweater and playing in such an environment, he couldn’t help but be motivated.

A lot of guys aren’t always, but hey.

He thought it was outrageous to be applauded like that (he means it in a good way, of course), and it’s clear that the love he’s getting after his difficult years in Columbus is doing him good.

He wants to make the most of the opportunity he has. And if he keeps it up, the fans are going to love him.


Extension

Will it hold up? Who knows. But for now, the recipe is working, and it seems to be inspiring the rest of his teammates, who clearly need a spark.

To be continued in the coming weeks.

