Patrik gets the better of Patrick

After back-to-back losses over the weekend, the Habs were back in action against Patrick Roy’s Islanders.

Patrik Laine was back in action for the occasion.Here are the starting line-ups:

No goals were scored in the first period, but I was very pleased with Laine’s performance.

For a guy who hasn’t played in a year, he didn’t do badly at all.

Patience is key when it comes to Patrik Laine. Timing and form will come later in the season, but his first few shifts went reasonably well given he missed almost an entire calendar year. #GoHabsgo pic.twitter.com/H6W5bRlHCD – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 4, 2024

In the second period, the Habs took advantage of a powerplay to score a goal.

And it wasn’t just anyone who scored it. Yes, in his first game with the Canadiens, Patrik Laine scored with a perfect shot.

The public Patrik Laine. pic.twitter.com/qBOQIRj54z – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 4, 2024

He became the 600th player in history to score a goal for the team and the 76th to score in his first game with the team.Lane Hutson and Nick Suzuki picked up the assists on the goal, which was followed by a monster ovation.People love the Finn, anyway.Late in the period, the Islanders tied the game. On their 20th shot, they finally foiled Samuel Montembeault, who had been on fire up to that point. A wink from Patrick Roy after the net.In the third period, both teams played a tight game, so overtime was necessary.The Habs finally prevailed thanks to captain Nick Suzuki.He took his own throw-back to seal the game. Mike Matheson picked up an assist on the winning goal and played very well tonight.

Laine’s return has breathed new life into the lineup, anyway. He was named the game’s first star and even ended his interview with Marc Denis with a “merci beaucoup”.

Prolongation

Final score: 2-1.Montreal is back in action on Thursday night. For the occasion, the club welcomes the Nashville Predators.

– Nick Suzuki wins the Molson Cup.

Nick Suzuki wins the Carey Price Cup for November pic.twitter.com/oquTLmGMZs – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 4, 2024

– What a thrill!

– The officials had called a four-minute penalty, but reconsidered.

Kaiden Guhle took a high stick for nothing pic.twitter.com/7Fgxorb6yp – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 4, 2024

– A Martin St-Louis face.