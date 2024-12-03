Patrik gets the better of Patrick

Patrik gets the better of PatrickRaphael Simard
After back-to-back losses over the weekend, the Habs were back in action against Patrick Roy’s Islanders.
No goals were scored in the first period, but I was very pleased with Laine’s performance.
For a guy who hasn’t played in a year, he didn’t do badly at all.
And it wasn’t just anyone who scored it. Yes, in his first game with the Canadiens, Patrik Laine scored with a perfect shot.
Anders Lee ties the game!
Laine’s return has breathed new life into the lineup, anyway. He was named the game’s first star and even ended his interview with Marc Denis with a “merci beaucoup”.
Prolongation
– Nick Suzuki wins the Molson Cup.
– What a thrill!
– The officials had called a four-minute penalty, but reconsidered.
– A Martin St-Louis face.
