CHL: several superstars could leave for the NCAA

For young field hockey players, playing in American colleges is a dream before reaching the NHL.

With the new rule that allows players to play in one of Canada’s three major leagues (OHL, QMJHL and WHL) without forfeiting their NCAA eligibility, many players decide to take this route.

In fact, since the introduction of the CHL, some 30 players have begun their career in the CHL. And let’s just say that the introduction of such a rule is making the big American colleges hungry. In fact, they’re taking advantage of the opportunity to spy on the superstars currently playing in Canada. Guys like Gavin McKenna (WHL), Michael Misa and Porter Martone (OHL) could leave for the NCAA next year.

In the case of Martone and Misa, it’s much less certain, as both are eligible for the next NHL draft.

Presumably, both forwards will emerge in the top-5 and could be playing in the NHL as early as 2025-2026. But for McKenna, he’s the consensus top pick in the 2026 draft so far. And with 55 points in 27 games at age 16 (!), he’s likely to stay there.

Michael Hage’s school, the University of Michigan, is keeping a close eye on the young man who plays for the Medicine Hat Tigers. Could the two young forwards play together next year? Possibly. Although Hage could make the jump directly to Quebec next year, perhaps at the end of his university season in March-April.

The Wolverines are also said to have their eyes on Porter Martone, who is expected to be drafted in the top-3 in the upcoming draft. If all these players continue their junior training and decide not to make the professional leap, Michigan could have quite a club.

Let’s give them top honors right now!

As for Misa, the Boston University Terriers, Lane Hutson’s former club, are worth keeping an eye on.

In short, there’s a lot of movement to come between the Canadian junior leagues and the NCAA.

