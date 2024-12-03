Skip to content
Patrik Laine scores on his return

 Raphael Simard
It was written in the sky!

On his return to action, Patrik Laine scored a beautiful goal.

A perfect shot in the top corner.

Lane Hutson and Nick Suzuki picked up the assists on the powerplay goal.

People in Montreal love the Finn, anyway.

They gave him a standing ovation after his goal.

The Patrik Laine effect is activated in the metropolis.


Extension

The 92 became the 600th player in the history of the Bleu-Blanc-Rouge to score a goal with the team. His first and certainly not his last.

What a goal, yet again!

