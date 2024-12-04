Juraj Slafkovsky “ate shit” from someone in the organization

The Habs’ season isn’t going as planned. That’s because a few players aren’t playing up to expectations. Among them is Juraj Slafkovsky.

The Slovak had a better game yesterday, but clearly something is holding him back this season. You’d think putting him with Patrik Laine, in the short term, would (help) get him going again.

Slafkovsky on Laine: “Just being on the bench with him is hilarious. You should hear the things he can say. I cry the whole game!” -Like what, for example? “I can’t repeat that.” – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 4, 2024

The two Europeans are developing chemistry, in any case.

But because he’s still young, Slaf has things to learn. And even though he’s got the big contract in his pocket (effective July 2025), sometimes he needs to be reminded that he’s not doing things the right way on the ice.

And it obviously happened on Monday, on the club’s day off.

After yesterday’s game, Slaf mentioned that he had been “eaten crap” by someone in the organization. He says it woke him up and was a much-needed reminder.

According to Anthony Marcotte, who presented the audio clip on the BPM Sports morning show, it was either Kent Hughes or Jeff Gorton who told him the truth.

This isn’t the first time we’ve sensed frustration within the organization in recent days. After all, we know that Jeff Gorton was as angry as ever after Saturday’s game against the Rangers.

Clearly, the weight of defeat is beginning to weigh heavily on the Habs, and the club wants to get out. Management is fed up, and messages have been sent to the players in question.

It’s the right thing to do.

It’s odd that Slaf has said this publicly, but he’s never been afraid of his opinions and saying when he’s not playing up to scratch. So here’s one more piece of evidence on the subject.

