Jake Allen is exactly the goalie the Canadiens need

How’s Jake Allen in New Jersey? Doing well.

I know he’s playing for a better defensive club than the Canadiens have in recent years, but right now, he’s on his X in New Jersey. Sharing duties with Jacob Markstrom is working.

In fact, he has (all things considered) the same stats as Markstrom, but in half as many games.

Looking at this, it’s easy to see that the Habs miss Jake Allen. As much for his leadership as for the way he was (sometimes) able to play, Allen had his uses.

On the goaltending situation in Montreal: Cayden Primeau will be RFA at the end of this season, and if the trend continues, he probably won’t qualify. Jacob Fowler could make the jump to the pros, but he’ll definitely start in Laval (except… – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) December 4, 2024

Recently, colleague Maxime Truman put his finger on the boo-boo when he mentioned that the Habs were going through a leadership crisis.With Cayden Primeau unable to play well this season , one wonders who will be the goalie to back up Samuel Montembeault in the future.And in a tweet on the subject, Marc-Olivier Beaudoin reminded us that if the Habs are looking for a veteran goalie for next season, Allen could be just what the Habs need.Keep in mind that Allen will be a free agent in a few months. I have a feeling the Devils will want to extend his contract, but who knows what will really happen in due course.Things can change quickly.

I’m not saying it will. But Allen knows the Habs management and coaching staff well. He loved Montreal and has a great relationship with Samuel Montembeault, who could benefit from having a veteran at his side.

This might be a good time to repeat a phrase I’ve often used in recent years.

But I’m also among those who think that if the Canadiens were to trade Jake Allen, the first thing they should do is find a new Jake Allen. – Charles-Alexis Brisebois

Allen isn’t a perfect goalie, but the Habs won’t be targeting an Igor Shesterkin this summer either. And a guy like Allen would tick all the boxes for a potential #2 goalie in Montreal. That’s the kind of guy the Habs need.

I don’t think it’s going to happen, but let’s just say it would fit the club’s needs. And I wonder what Habs management thinks.

