Ivan Demidov to be coached by Roman Rotenberg at Channel One Cup

Every year, Russia hosts the Channel One Cup tournament.

Basically, representatives from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and the rest of the world compete to win the tournament. It’s a popular event in Russia.

We can now reveal the Russia 25 roster for the Channel One Cup! Our team will participate in the competition alongside Belarus, Kazakhstan and the KHL World Team Saint Petersburg will host the tournament between the 12th and 15th of December! #RussiaHockey pic.twitter.com/fy4i0BbFPP – Russia Hockey (@russiahockey_en) December 4, 2024

And Ivan Demidov has managed to break into the Russian line-up, despite his young age.

However, it’s important to note something. As Andrew Zadarnowski points out on social media, 17 of the 33 players selected are from Demidov’s club SKA… and the Russian team’s coach is Roman Rotenberg.

Basically, what this means is this: how can you expect Demidov to get more playing time than he does with SKA? After all, he’ll be in much the same conditions as in the regular season… but against boosted clubs .

Ivan Demidov makes Team Russia for the Channel One Cup (Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, “World”). Of the 33 players selected for Team Russia, 17 are from SKA, and Roman Rotenberg is the head coach, so that should tell you exactly how much ice time Demidov should see. – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) December 4, 2024

It’s not hard to imagine that Demidov will have a mandate to warm up the bench. I don’t know how excited he is about what lies ahead in the next few weeks.

The more time passes, the more he must be looking forward to landing in Montreal, where he’ll be appreciated for what he’s worth.

Incidentally, we’ve noticed that the people around him in Russia aren’t exactly worried about his future in Montreal, a market where he’ll be under pressure.

Ivan Demidov is set to join the #GoHabsGo next season, and his teammates believe he’s ready. See what former NHLers like Kuznetsov and DeAngelo have to say on Demidov’s growth this season:https://t.co/1rOONxB9It – RG (@TheRGMedia) December 4, 2024

Overtime

On the Responsible Gambler website, Sergey Demidov reports on the comments of several players who believe he will be successful in Montreal.Speaking of Demidov, I wonder if Kent Hughes, Nick Bobrov and company have had time to visit him in Russia. If so, it would be interesting to hear from them.And if not, when?

– Long absence for Tyler Seguin.

Stars General Manager Jim Nill provides an update on Tyler Seguin: pic.twitter.com/IpVtTwy9Km – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) December 4, 2024

– Is Claude Giroux part of the solution?

Whatever the Senators do after another slow start, there’s no question Claude Giroux should be part of the solution.(@alexadamsBTP_) https://t.co/9z1dZoizQn – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2024

– Coming up.