Ivan Demidov to be coached by Roman Rotenberg at Channel One Cup

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Ivan Demidov to be coached by Roman Rotenberg at Channel One Cup
Every year, Russia hosts the Channel One Cup tournament.

Basically, representatives from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and the rest of the world compete to win the tournament. It’s a popular event in Russia.

And Ivan Demidov has managed to break into the Russian line-up, despite his young age.

However, it’s important to note something. As Andrew Zadarnowski points out on social media, 17 of the 33 players selected are from Demidov’s club SKA… and the Russian team’s coach is Roman Rotenberg.

Basically, what this means is this: how can you expect Demidov to get more playing time than he does with SKA? After all, he’ll be in much the same conditions as in the regular season… but against boosted clubs .

It’s not hard to imagine that Demidov will have a mandate to warm up the bench. I don’t know how excited he is about what lies ahead in the next few weeks.

The more time passes, the more he must be looking forward to landing in Montreal, where he’ll be appreciated for what he’s worth.

Incidentally, we’ve noticed that the people around him in Russia aren’t exactly worried about his future in Montreal, a market where he’ll be under pressure.

On the Responsible Gambler website, Sergey Demidov reports on the comments of several players who believe he will be successful in Montreal.

Speaking of Demidov, I wonder if Kent Hughes, Nick Bobrov and company have had time to visit him in Russia. If so, it would be interesting to hear from them.

And if not, when?


