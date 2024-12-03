David Reinbacher attends morning meetings with coaches

David Reinbacher was injured in a nasty fall after being checked by Marshall Rifai during a preparatory game.The defenseman had to undergo surgery to repair an injury to his left knee, and in early October, the Canadiens announced that the rehabilitation period in his case was estimated at between five and six months.At the time, we all thought it was a shame for the youngster, because he needs to play in order to progress.

But even if Reinbacher can’t jump on the ice, the Canadiens are doing everything they can to keep him involved.

Much as was the case with Dach last year, Reinbacher participates in the coaches’ morning meetings.

It’s a great way for him to gain experience even if he’s injured, and at the same time, it makes him feel more comfortable within the group.

He’s also able to learn more about the team system:

When they take part in these meetings, they know where we’re at and where we’re directing our attention. – Martin St-Louis

In addition to taking part in the coaches’ meetings, Reinbacher is also often present on the catwalk when the Canadiens are playing at home.

He watches the games from above… And even though he can’t play, he’s able to see how things are going in the National League.

That’s a good thing: players always say that it’s easier to follow the games from above, because that’s when they understand how “slower” the game is.

That said, I have the impression that the Canadiens are managing this issue perfectly.

A solution had to be found to keep Reinbacher involved in the team’s activities, because he shouldn’t feel alone in getting back into shape.

He’s just arrived in North America, he’s only 20 years old, he had a terrible season in Kloten last year because the club was so rotten… It would have been easy for him to find himself in an emotionally difficult situation, in other words.

Overtime

And the Canadiens are doing everything in their power not to let that happen.

