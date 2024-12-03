There are no injured players on the Canadiens at the moment.

In recent years, the Canadiens have been hit hard by injuries.

Several important players have had to miss games… And Nick Suzuki, who has never had to miss a game since the start of his NHL career, is the only one to have avoided the infirmary.

But things are different this year, and even if the club finds itself in the lower echelons of the National League’s overall standings, the Canadiens don’t have the excuse of injuries this season.

After all, when you take a closer look… you realize that there are no injured players on the Canadiens right now.

That’s almost a miracle!

Of course, Carey Price is still part of the organization, but we know he can’t play anymore.

David Reinbacher and Filip Mesar are sidelined in Laval, but these two guys wouldn’t have made the club after training camp.

Patrik Laine and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard missed the start of the season through injury, but the Finn returns tonight and the Québécois has already played a few games for the Laval Rocket.

So, for the first time in a long time, we can say that the big club is healthy.Technically, in the eyes of management, the Canadiens now have what it takes to be more successful.

Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton talked about being in the mix before the season started, taking into account that all the players would help in their own way. Now, the guys are all healthy… And this is the moment when we’ll be able to evaluate the team in the best possible way since the start of the season.

Sure, Laine has missed a few games (he’ll be rusty) and Kirby Dach is still finding his feet, but hey. You know what I mean.

Let’s hope it stays that way for at least a few weeks, because the Canadiens have been hit by the injury curse in droves in recent years.

With the team healthy, it makes management’s job easier when it comes to evaluating players, and it also allows Martin St-Louis to have a full line-up with his best players every night.

It’s great, because it’s been a long time since we’ve seen that in Montreal.

– Andrei Kuzmenko will be left out tonight against the Blue Jackets.

Andrei Kuzmenko will be left out tonight against the Blue Jackets.

Andrei Kuzmenko is indeed getting healthy scratched tonight vs. Columbus. He's working late after an optional morning skate. Joel Hanley and Tyson Barrie will also sit out tonight. Dan Vladar starts in net. #Flames

