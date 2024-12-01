Kirby Dach has disabled comments on his Instagram page

Kirby Dach has disabled comments on his Instagram pageMathis Therrien
Yesterday, the Canadiens de Montréal unfortunately lost a game they deserved to win to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
It didn’t take much for the Rangers to break out of their torpor and take the game 4-3 in regulation time.
Of course, as Martin St-Louis indirectly noted, the referees’ work was absolutely excruciating.
But what drew the most attention on social networks was Kirby Dach’s horrendous unnecessary penalty.
It’s a real shame, because while I totally understand the frustration over the loss (I was very frustrated myself after the Rangers’ winning goal) and the criticism of Dach, we mustn’t overstep our bounds.
Of course, we have the right to criticize Dach, and it’s normal to do so, especially in a market like Montreal, but we must remain respectful.
While Dach clearly needs to give more, when he’s really not playing well for a guy who’s paid very well to do his job ($3,362,500 a year for two more seasons including this one), you shouldn’t directly forward hatefully at players on their Instagram page.
Even though Dach is playing very poorly and doesn’t always seem to give an effort, we should be more lenient with him.
So it’s not by criticizing him with hate and threats that he’ll be able to find a second wind.
In short, even if the majority of fans aren’t, let’s be patient with Dach and let him get used to NHL hockey again.
We’ll probably have to do the same with Patrik Laine, who has also missed a lot of games in recent years.
