Kirby Dach has disabled comments on his Instagram page

Yesterday, the Canadiens de Montréal unfortunately lost a game they deserved to win to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

After working hard to get back into the game and tie it at 3-3, it all came crashing down in the final minutes with an unlucky four-minute high-sticking penalty on Kirby Dach.

It didn’t take much for the Rangers to break out of their torpor and take the game 4-3 in regulation time.

Of course, as Martin St-Louis indirectly noted, the referees’ work was absolutely excruciating.

But what drew the most attention on social networks was Kirby Dach’s horrendous unnecessary penalty.

Kirby unfortunately turned off his comments on Instagram, but send him some love on here @kdach77 https://t.co/uWySaoh621 – HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 30, 2024

Indeed, every commentary on the match revolved around this game-winning penalty, and people took the opportunity to criticize Dach, who is really having a very difficult season, all the more so.The bottom line is that after the game, Kirby Dach turned off comments on all posts on his Instagram account.Understandably, he was fed up with receiving hateful comments from furious fans following the loss to the Rangers.

It’s a real shame, because while I totally understand the frustration over the loss (I was very frustrated myself after the Rangers’ winning goal) and the criticism of Dach, we mustn’t overstep our bounds.

Of course, we have the right to criticize Dach, and it’s normal to do so, especially in a market like Montreal, but we must remain respectful.

While Dach clearly needs to give more, when he’s really not playing well for a guy who’s paid very well to do his job ($3,362,500 a year for two more seasons including this one), you shouldn’t directly forward hatefully at players on their Instagram page.

And seriously, I agree with Alexander Rougas of HFTV.

Even though Dach is playing very poorly and doesn’t always seem to give an effort, we should be more lenient with him.

He suffered a horrible injury that often compromises a career in professional sports, and he missed a full season.Dach will need more time to fully recover and, above all, regain his confidence.

So it’s not by criticizing him with hate and threats that he’ll be able to find a second wind.

In short, even if the majority of fans aren’t, let’s be patient with Dach and let him get used to NHL hockey again.

We’ll probably have to do the same with Patrik Laine, who has also missed a lot of games in recent years.

Overtime

– La Victoire wins the shootout in its opening game at Place Bell.

Victoire de la Victoire The final score is presented by @IntactAssurance pic.twitter.com/spDoLfVFAH – Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) December 1, 2024

– Read on.

“The Bruins hate the Canadiens quite a bit more than the Canadiens hate the Bruins” https://t.co/KP2jrrmV4f – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 1, 2024

– Indeed.

The United States should select Werenski on Wednesday when the full rosters are announced for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and he should be a candidate for the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman if he keeps this up. https://t.co/LXVRP3BtBk – Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) December 1, 2024

– Something to keep an eye on.