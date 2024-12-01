Top-5: Matvei Michkov scores his 3rd overtime winner

Top-5: Matvei Michkov scores his 3rd overtime winnerMathis Therrien
The 19-year-old Russian is truly one of the NHL’s best 3-on-3 overtime players, as he scored his third game-winning goal in such circumstances yesterday.
MATVEI MICHKOV WITH HIS 3RD OVERTIME GAME WINNER BEFORE EVEN TURNING 20 YEARS OLD
HE IS THE FRANCHISE
– Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) December 1, 2024
With his 3ᵉ overtime goal before the age of 20, Michkov equals the mark of Sidney Crosby, Rick Nash and Ilya Kovalchuk.
Matvei Michkov wins it again!
He joined Danius Zubrus (5 in 1997-98), Sean Couturier (4 in 2011-12) and Mike Ricci (4 in 1990-91) as the fourth teenager in @NHLFlyers history with three-plus game winners in a single season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/HDNjmFFnny pic.twitter.com/572PsO90bQ
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 1, 2024
TAKE A BOW, JORDAN BINNINGTON!!!
WHAT. A. SAVE. pic.twitter.com/1e3EyTdT8j
– NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2024
The Golden Knights have been virtually unbeatable at home since the start of the season, but that didn’t scare the Utah players at all.
Ilya Samsonov, who was in goal for Vegas, didn’t help his team’s cause either, as he served up a silver platter of a goal to Alex Kerfoot, his former teammate with Toronto.
IF YOU’RE A GOALTENDER, TEND THE GOAL
Ilya Samsonov delivers a gift to Alex Kerfoot from waaaaay outside of the crease pic.twitter.com/Z4yK4VtyJF
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 1, 2024
However, it was a truly sensational pass, as the Oilers’ captain shook off the cover of Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews, then passed the disc perfectly to Kasperi Kapanen.
Oilers Kasperi Kapanen is the 56th player to score a goal via a Connor McDavid assist pic.twitter.com/YFMXVIbXrm
– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 1, 2024
For their part, the Avalanche remain one point out of the playoffs at 9ᵉ place in the West.
The Minnesota Wild are having an incredible season right now, and it’s largely due to the prowess and performance of Kirill Kaprizov.
Last night, he notched a goal and an assist in the Wild’s 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators, putting him back in first place among NHL scorers, one point ahead of Martin Necas.
Kirill Kaprizov redirects it for his 15th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/LRtbrziCD2
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 1, 2024
SPURGEON IN OVERTIME! Jared Spurgeon buries Kaprizov’s dish to win it for the Wild! #mnwild pic.twitter.com/vgwXoWFGmz
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) December 1, 2024
Believe it or not, but the Washington Capitals are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference, and 3ᵉ in the league as a whole.
The Caps keep winning, and doing so by scoring goals galore, even since Alex Ovechkin’s injury.
That’s mind-boggling and very impressive for a team that wasn’t necessarily expected to make the playoffs.
Aliaksei Protas takes the puck from Allen and finds Pierre-Luc Dubois, 2 Capitals goals in 9 seconds! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/BoVQVE6461
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) December 1, 2024
Also of note, Connor McMichael continues his absolutely sensational run, as yesterday he scored his 14ᵉ goal of the season and by the same token his 24ᵉ point in 24 games.
14 goals on the year for Connor McMichael#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Y21i5xvH6X
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) December 1, 2024
Extension
– Will Smith has seven points in his last four games.
Will Smith elevates Granlund’s nasty saucer pass into the back of the net for another Sharks goal! #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/PSYNLU98KC
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) December 1, 2024
– A first NHL goal for Fedor Svechkov.
FIRST IN THE NHL
Congrats, Fedor Svechkov! pic.twitter.com/7AD1Gv7DsK
– NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2024
– Here are all the results from the previous day.
Four different teams hit the six-goal mark Saturday, including the @FlaPanthers and @utahhockeyclub who did so in shutout efforts.#NHLStats: https://t.co/HDNjmFFnny pic.twitter.com/PQUZqQfHDD
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 1, 2024
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s program: five games.