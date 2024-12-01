Top-5: Matvei Michkov scores his 3rd overtime winner

It was another busy day in the National Hockey League yesterday, with 12 games on the schedule.As on Friday, there were a number of highlights.Here are the most important.Once again yesterday, Matvei Michkov was the hero for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 19-year-old Russian is truly one of the NHL’s best 3-on-3 overtime players, as he scored his third game-winning goal in such circumstances yesterday.

MATVEI MICHKOV WITH HIS 3RD OVERTIME GAME WINNER BEFORE EVEN TURNING 20 YEARS OLD HE IS THE FRANCHISE pic.twitter.com/fMWKUt6N5c – Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) December 1, 2024

With his 3ᵉ overtime goal before the age of 20, Michkov equals the mark of Sidney Crosby, Rick Nash and Ilya Kovalchuk.

Matvei Michkov wins it again! He joined Danius Zubrus (5 in 1997-98), Sean Couturier (4 in 2011-12) and Mike Ricci (4 in 1990-91) as the fourth teenager in @NHLFlyers history with three-plus game winners in a single season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/HDNjmFFnny pic.twitter.com/572PsO90bQ – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 1, 2024

So he continues to hurt the Montreal Canadiens fans, who meanwhile have to make do with an injured David Reinbacher.In the 3-2 loss, Jordan Binnington made a sensational save, worthy of a candidate for save of the year. A simply splendid save on Sean Couturier.The Utah Hockey Club was in Vegas last night, with a big challenge ahead of them: taking on the Golden Knights at home.

The Golden Knights have been virtually unbeatable at home since the start of the season, but that didn’t scare the Utah players at all.

The latter completely picked up AND blanked the Golden Knights by a score of 6-0.A match that was surprisingly dominated by Utah.

Ilya Samsonov, who was in goal for Vegas, didn’t help his team’s cause either, as he served up a silver platter of a goal to Alex Kerfoot, his former teammate with Toronto.

IF YOU’RE A GOALTENDER, TEND THE GOAL Ilya Samsonov delivers a gift to Alex Kerfoot from waaaaay outside of the crease pic.twitter.com/Z4yK4VtyJF – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 1, 2024

In short, Utah were dominant and leave Vegas with two big points.In a duel between two contenders who have been on a tear since the start of the season, it was the Edmonton Oilers who emerged victorious over the Colorado Avalanche, 4-1.Surprisingly, Leon Draisaitl was left off the score sheet, while Connor McDavid picked up just one assist.

However, it was a truly sensational pass, as the Oilers’ captain shook off the cover of Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews, then passed the disc perfectly to Kasperi Kapanen.

Oilers Kasperi Kapanen is the 56th player to score a goal via a Connor McDavid assist pic.twitter.com/YFMXVIbXrm – Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 1, 2024

In doing so, Kapanen scored his first Oilers goal.With this victory, the Oilers overtook the Calgary Flames to take third place in the Pacific Division.

For their part, the Avalanche remain one point out of the playoffs at 9ᵉ place in the West.

The Minnesota Wild are having an incredible season right now, and it’s largely due to the prowess and performance of Kirill Kaprizov.

The 27-year-old Russian winger is simply dominant this season, when everything seems too easy for him.

Last night, he notched a goal and an assist in the Wild’s 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators, putting him back in first place among NHL scorers, one point ahead of Martin Necas.

Kirill Kaprizov redirects it for his 15th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/LRtbrziCD2 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 1, 2024

SPURGEON IN OVERTIME! Jared Spurgeon buries Kaprizov’s dish to win it for the Wild! #mnwild pic.twitter.com/vgwXoWFGmz – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) December 1, 2024

And what makes Kaprizov so important is that he scores in the most important moments.Last night, he scored the tying goal and later picked up an assist on the overtime winner.In short, Kaprizov is sensational, as he has 38 points, including 15 goals in 23 games.This is probably the most surprising team in the NHL this season.

Believe it or not, but the Washington Capitals are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference, and 3ᵉ in the league as a whole.

The Caps keep winning, and doing so by scoring goals galore, even since Alex Ovechkin’s injury.

In their last four games, the Caps have scored no fewer than 20 goals.

That’s mind-boggling and very impressive for a team that wasn’t necessarily expected to make the playoffs.

Aliaksei Protas takes the puck from Allen and finds Pierre-Luc Dubois, 2 Capitals goals in 9 seconds! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/BoVQVE6461 – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) December 1, 2024

Yesterday, the Caps won 6-5 against the New Jersey Devils in a completely insane game.Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the winning goal.

Also of note, Connor McMichael continues his absolutely sensational run, as yesterday he scored his 14ᵉ goal of the season and by the same token his 24ᵉ point in 24 games.

14 goals on the year for Connor McMichael#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Y21i5xvH6X – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) December 1, 2024

Last season, McMichael scored 18 goals and 33 points in 80 games.

– Will Smith has seven points in his last four games.

Will Smith elevates Granlund’s nasty saucer pass into the back of the net for another Sharks goal! #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/PSYNLU98KC – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) December 1, 2024

– A first NHL goal for Fedor Svechkov.

FIRST IN THE NHL Congrats, Fedor Svechkov! pic.twitter.com/7AD1Gv7DsK – NHL (@NHL) December 1, 2024

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

Four different teams hit the six-goal mark Saturday, including the @FlaPanthers and @utahhockeyclub who did so in shutout efforts.#NHLStats: https://t.co/HDNjmFFnny pic.twitter.com/PQUZqQfHDD – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 1, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s program: five games.