Top-5: Matvei Michkov scores his 3rd overtime winner

 Mathis Therrien
It was another busy day in the National Hockey League yesterday, with 12 games on the schedule.

As on Friday, there were a number of highlights.

Here are the most important.

1. Matvei Michkov gives Flyers overtime win once again

Once again yesterday, Matvei Michkov was the hero for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 19-year-old Russian is truly one of the NHL’s best 3-on-3 overtime players, as he scored his third game-winning goal in such circumstances yesterday.

With his 3ᵉ overtime goal before the age of 20, Michkov equals the mark of Sidney Crosby, Rick Nash and Ilya Kovalchuk.

So he continues to hurt the Montreal Canadiens fans, who meanwhile have to make do with an injured David Reinbacher.

In the 3-2 loss, Jordan Binnington made a sensational save, worthy of a candidate for save of the year. A simply splendid save on Sean Couturier.

2. Ilya Samsonov looks like Charlie Lindgren

The Utah Hockey Club was in Vegas last night, with a big challenge ahead of them: taking on the Golden Knights at home.

The Golden Knights have been virtually unbeatable at home since the start of the season, but that didn’t scare the Utah players at all.

The latter completely picked up AND blanked the Golden Knights by a score of 6-0.

A match that was surprisingly dominated by Utah.

Ilya Samsonov, who was in goal for Vegas, didn’t help his team’s cause either, as he served up a silver platter of a goal to Alex Kerfoot, his former teammate with Toronto.

In short, Utah were dominant and leave Vegas with two big points.

3. Connor McDavid has fun against Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews

In a duel between two contenders who have been on a tear since the start of the season, it was the Edmonton Oilers who emerged victorious over the Colorado Avalanche, 4-1.

Surprisingly, Leon Draisaitl was left off the score sheet, while Connor McDavid picked up just one assist.

However, it was a truly sensational pass, as the Oilers’ captain shook off the cover of Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews, then passed the disc perfectly to Kasperi Kapanen.

In doing so, Kapanen scored his first Oilers goal.

With this victory, the Oilers overtook the Calgary Flames to take third place in the Pacific Division.

For their part, the Avalanche remain one point out of the playoffs at 9ᵉ place in the West.

4. Kirill Kaprizov back on top of NHL scoring charts

The Minnesota Wild are having an incredible season right now, and it’s largely due to the prowess and performance of Kirill Kaprizov.

The 27-year-old Russian winger is simply dominant this season, when everything seems too easy for him.

Last night, he notched a goal and an assist in the Wild’s 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators, putting him back in first place among NHL scorers, one point ahead of Martin Necas.

And what makes Kaprizov so important is that he scores in the most important moments.

Last night, he scored the tying goal and later picked up an assist on the overtime winner.

In short, Kaprizov is sensational, as he has 38 points, including 15 goals in 23 games.

5. Capitals are unstoppable

This is probably the most surprising team in the NHL this season.

Believe it or not, but the Washington Capitals are currently in first place in the Eastern Conference, and 3ᵉ in the league as a whole.

The Caps keep winning, and doing so by scoring goals galore, even since Alex Ovechkin’s injury.

In their last four games, the Caps have scored no fewer than 20 goals.

That’s mind-boggling and very impressive for a team that wasn’t necessarily expected to make the playoffs.

Yesterday, the Caps won 6-5 against the New Jersey Devils in a completely insane game.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored the winning goal.

Also of note, Connor McMichael continues his absolutely sensational run, as yesterday he scored his 14ᵉ goal of the season and by the same token his 24ᵉ point in 24 games.

Last season, McMichael scored 18 goals and 33 points in 80 games.


Extension

– Will Smith has seven points in his last four games.

– A first NHL goal for Fedor Svechkov.

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Today’s program: five games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)

