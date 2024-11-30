Bogdan Konyushkov, one of the youngest players at the KHL All-Star Game

With all the Canadiens’ good prospects around the world, some can be overlooked.

Such is the case with Bogdan Konyushkov, a fine 21-year-old defenseman.

The problem with Konyushkov is that he plays in a mysterious league, and his future is just as mysterious. We have no idea if he’ll ever make it to the NHL. And right now in his homeland, he seems to be enjoying himself. He’s been invited to the KHL All-Star Game.

Habs prospect: Konyushkov at the KHL All-Star Gamehttps://t.co/FWW3KNkdNW – RDS (@RDSca) November 30, 2024

He is one of the youngest players who will be attending, having been one of the 16 players elected by the fans.

Of this group of 16 players, he is the youngest and only athlete under the age of 24. We know just how mature this young man is for his age. The title of captain may have been taken away from him, but he was named anyway, and at 21, in a professional league where youngsters don’t have their full place, that’s impressive.

Speaking of youngsters who don’t have their place, Ivan Demidov was ignored at the All-Star Game by both media and fans. After all, he hardly plays at all, and was left on the bench for his team’s entire game recently.

In 31 games, he has 20 points, which isn’t bad at all. It has to be said that SKA St. Petersburg already has two representatives: Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tony DeAngelo.

As for Konyushkov, he has eight points, including a goal in 31 games.

He’s never been known for his offensive game, although he’s more of a general at the blue line. The proof: he has a plus-3 record with Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo.

But don’t worry about his offensive game, especially if he comes to Montreal. Lane Hutson (and hopefully Matthew Schaeffer) will provide the attack.

Overtime

Last spring, the Habs prospect underwent shoulder surgery, which could explain his drop in production.

– Victory’s first goal of the season belongs to Abby Boreen.

WELCOME TO MONTREAL, ABBY BOREEN! Newcomer scores Victoire’s first goal of the season pic.twitter.com/WJETLlAjev – RDS (@RDSca) November 30, 2024

– Well done.

The Panthers goaltender posted his first shutout in over a year https://t.co/MdU2zjphzD – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 1, 2024

– Victory for Montreal.