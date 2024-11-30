Joel Quenneville: his name circulates among the Rangers and Red Wings

Joel Quenneville’s possible return to the NHL bench has been talked about for some time now. The former Blackhawks and Panthers coach, who hasn’t coached a team since the Kyle Beach scandal became public, is a name that keeps coming up.

He remains in the news, even if nothing has materialized yet.

That said, as the season progresses, there are teams who might want to give a disappointing group a jolt. And that’s where Quenneville comes in…

In a piece for Responsible Gambler, Marco D’Amico talked about Quenneville… and said his name is being bandied around by two teams in particular.

The teams in question? The Rangers (who, despite today’s win over the Habs, are disappointing this season) and the Red Wings.

Could Joel Quenneville return to an NHL bench? NHL sources are linking him to the @DetroitRedWings and @NYRangers as change looms for these Original 6 teams. More details https://t.co/BaUKPuBw4q – RG (@TheRGMedia) November 30, 2024

We’re not necessarily talking about a possible change that would be imminent, but we do know that both teams are not meeting expectations so far. Peter LaViolette and Derek Lalonde seem to be on an ejector seat… and we know that Chris Drury and Steve Yzerman are capable of making big moves.

Especially if they start to feel the heat, too.

Of course, hiring Quenneville would probably come with a tricky PR situation. There’s no doubt he’s an excellent coach… but there’s a reason he hasn’t been able to find work until now.

At the same time, if the Oilers have hired Stan Bowman as GM, one suspects there’s a world in which Quenneville is back behind a bench. Let’s see if it’s with one of these two teams.

