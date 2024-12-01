Cayden Primeau: “I felt good all game long”.

If Josh Anderson’s comments just before the start of the game were anything to go by, the Habs were hungry for victory…

Needless to say, the Habs must still be hungry as we speak.In defeat, Cole Caufield was the bright spot, scoring his 15th and 16th goals of the season.With this performance, he is now on pace to score 54 goals this season.

What stood out most after the game, however, was Cayden Primeau during the post-game press briefing.

The Habs lost 6-3 and Primeau was goaltender for the entire game. He allowed five of the six goals, the last of which was scored in an empty net.

In short, not a great game for Primeau…

However, he didn’t seem to want to blame himself for the defeat.

“It’s hard to come back after going down quick like that. But I felt good throughout the whole game…” – Cayden Primeau tonight pic.twitter.com/pz1rF4YICq – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 2, 2024

“It’s hard to come back strong after falling as quickly as that. But I felt good throughout the game.” – Cayden Primeau

It’s hard to believe, but this match could just be a game where it just didn’t work out.

On the other hand, it’s all too common this season for Primeau not to deliver the goods.

Perhaps it’s time to send him to Laval in favor of Jakub Dobes.

The latter would undoubtedly benefit from a taste of the NHL, and Habs management would see what he has to offer at the highest level.As for Primeau, he could regain his bearings and confidence, having enjoyed some good times with the Rocket.

It’s a good thought.

Like don’t get me wrong: it’s not to say he was bad. But after losing to your biggest rivals in that fashion, I dont know if I would use those words to describe my game. Everyone should take accountability. – HFTV (@HFTVSports) December 2, 2024

Primeau may have been feeling good, but after a result like that against his rivals, he should have chosen different words.

He could have said that he felt good, but that the result was disappointing and that he should have done more… because that’s what he should have done.

Overtime

Everyone has to take some of the blame in a defeat like this, as HFTV so aptly put it in the tweet above.

– Let’s face it, Primeau could have taken a cue from Mike Matheson, who didn’t have a strong game and didn’t hesitate to take the blame.

Respect to him for taking accountability. https://t.co/3PdpbO1UUZ – HFTV (@HFTVSports) December 2, 2024

– So well said. At some point, Primeau is going to have to start making the stops and 2-3 starts a month isn’t going to cut it.

I get why MSL doesn’t want to pin everything on Primeau, but the Habs do have to figure out the plan going forward. Primeau won’t improve getting 2-3 starts per month, nor will the Habs. But you’d be hard-pressed to argue they should have more confidence in his abilities. – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 2, 2024

– General managers must be salivating at the prospect of salary cap increases over the next two years.

A “smooth and steady rise” means at least a $95M Upper Limit next season. If the cap goes to only $92.4M next season, it will be forced to jump at least $12M in 2026-27. Also, here’s a shocker. What Gary said publicly today is not what he’s been confidentially telling teams. https://t.co/ikudpm5Ntq – Allan Walsh (@walsha) December 1, 2024

– It was very beautiful indeed.

MASON MARCHMENT, THAT WAS RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/JGhJHWVgUJ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 1, 2024

– Read more.