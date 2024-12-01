Skip to content
 Michaël Petit
Cayden Primeau: “I felt good all game long”.
Once again, the Montreal Canadiens fell to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

If Josh Anderson’s comments just before the start of the game were anything to go by, the Habs were hungry for victory…

Needless to say, the Habs must still be hungry as we speak.

In defeat, Cole Caufield was the bright spot, scoring his 15th and 16th goals of the season.

With this performance, he is now on pace to score 54 goals this season.

What stood out most after the game, however, was Cayden Primeau during the post-game press briefing.

The Habs lost 6-3 and Primeau was goaltender for the entire game. He allowed five of the six goals, the last of which was scored in an empty net.

In short, not a great game for Primeau

However, he didn’t seem to want to blame himself for the defeat.

“It’s hard to come back strong after falling as quickly as that. But I felt good throughout the game.” – Cayden Primeau

It’s hard to believe, but this match could just be a game where it just didn’t work out.

On the other hand, it’s all too common this season for Primeau not to deliver the goods.

Perhaps it’s time to send him to Laval in favor of Jakub Dobes.

The latter would undoubtedly benefit from a taste of the NHL, and Habs management would see what he has to offer at the highest level.

As for Primeau, he could regain his bearings and confidence, having enjoyed some good times with the Rocket.

It’s a good thought.

Primeau may have been feeling good, but after a result like that against his rivals, he should have chosen different words.

He could have said that he felt good, but that the result was disappointing and that he should have done more… because that’s what he should have done.

Everyone has to take some of the blame in a defeat like this, as HFTV so aptly put it in the tweet above.


Let’s face it, Primeau could have taken a cue from Mike Matheson, who didn’t have a strong game and didn’t hesitate to take the blame.

