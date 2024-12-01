Boston Bruins too strong for the Habs

Boston Bruins too strong for the HabsMichaël Petit
Yesterday, Kirby Dach’s late penalty sank the Habs, who lost to the Rangers.
#Habs Jayden Struble IN / Justin Barron OUT
Cayden Primeau starts vs. #NHLBruins
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 1, 2024
So here’s the final lineup the Habs featured for the Bruins centennial game:
Caufield-Suzuki-Newhook
Slafkovsky-Dvorak-Gallagher
Roy-Dach-Anderson
Heineman-Evans-Armia
Hutson-Matheson
Guhle-Struble
Xhekaj-Savard
Primeau
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 1, 2024
What’s more, the Canadiens could count on the help of a third goaltender tonight, as Jacob Fowler was present at the game (in the stands).
OHHHH SALUT JACOB FOWLER@jacobfowler24 IS IN THE HOUSE #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/K777gFHqoI
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 1, 2024
Maybe it’s just me, but I think Fowler is looking more and more like Kaiden Guhle and I’m also noticing Cole Caufield traits.
The first half of the first period was relatively quiet, but it didn’t take long before the Bruins decided to open the machine.
Following Charlie McAvoy’s first goal, the Bruins added two more for a total of three goals in just 70 seconds.
Let’s just say it wasn’t the start Primeau and the Habs had hoped for, and some fans were clamoring for Fowler to make his NHL debut tonight, even though that’s impossible.
jacob fowler do you see how bad we need you??
– laur (@13CAUFIELDS) December 1, 2024
jacob fowler please make your way down to ice level as inconspicuously as possible
– kait (@kaitspo) December 1, 2024
Mike Matheson is having a -very- rough game.
4-0 Bruins with this shorthanded goal. pic.twitter.com/LCspFciqe1
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 1, 2024
It’s really pitiful, as my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook so aptly put it.
It’s crazy how pitiful the Habs’ powerplay can be sometimes.
It just doesn’t make sense.
Nothing – NOTHING – being created offensively.
– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) December 1, 2024
In short, despite these four unanswered goals, Cole Caufield finally put an end to this rain of goals with his 15th of the season, a few minutes after Boston’s 4th goal.
Not his finest, but Cole Caufield scores his 15th of the season! pic.twitter.com/cJWBveliv7
– RDS (@RDSca) December 1, 2024
It all started with a collision between Kastelic and Lane Hutson, who took out his knee on the Bruins’ tough guy.
Trent Frederic approached Xhekaj, but the Boston player didn’t stay on his feet for long.
Finally Kastelic got involved, went to Xhekaj and a referee was caught between the two toughs. The referee was even punched in the back of the head by Xhekaj…
Lane Hutson collides with Mark Kastelic, Arber Xhekaj dumps Charlie Coyle, and things get hectic pic.twitter.com/QEw76pp4jQ
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 1, 2024
Your honour, my client Lane Hutson is literally a child & he’s innocent. pic.twitter.com/QM3Aq5DyWS
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 1, 2024
Lane Hutson in the box with a tripping penalty while everyone around him is getting misconducts for trying to start a brawl. pic.twitter.com/i3DevJ6rnM
– HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) December 1, 2024
It took a strong third period for the Habs, but it was the Bruins who got the final period underway (quickly) with a goal, thanks to Charlie Coyle’s second of the game.
Emil Heineman à la Mike Cammalleri for his 6th of the season! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/aKMzPSjVFh
– RDS (@RDSca) December 1, 2024
Cole Caufield gives the Habs hope with his 16th of the season! pic.twitter.com/a0kisNNMSh
– RDS (@RDSca) December 1, 2024
Martin St-Louis decided to pull Cayden Primeau with nearly three minutes left in the game, but unfortunately, it wasn’t the right Cole who scored.
Cole Koepke confirmed his team’s victory with a goal in an empty net.
Overtime
– Following Emil Heineman’s goal, Marc Denis shared an interesting statistic. Heineman leads all NHL rookies in the number of shots on goal attempted this season.
– During the game, RDS published a statistic concerning the Habs’ poor defense (and goaltending). This was the 13th game out of 24 in which the Habs allowed at least four goals in the same game…